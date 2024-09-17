Cristiano Ronaldo is set to get a new coach at Al-Nassr as the club is reportedly in talks with ex-AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli

The Riyadh-based giants have had a slow start to the campaign, with current boss Luis Castro under fire for poor results

Should the Knights of Najd appoint Pioli, it will be the fourth coach Ronaldo will be working with since joining Al-Nassr

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be working under new management at Al-Nassr, as reports suggest the club is in advanced talks with former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

This development follows a difficult start to the season for Ronaldo's side, which has struggled to find consistent form, managing just one victory across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo could work with erstwhile AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli at Al-Nassr. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

In their most recent AFC Champions League match, Al-Nassr could only muster a 1-1 draw against Iraqi outfit Al Shorta, intensifying the pressure on current head coach Luis Castro.

Despite a respectable average of 2.17 points per game in his 54 matches in charge, according to Transfermarkt, Castro has yet to bring any major silverware to the Knights of Najd.

Luis Castro's tenure as Al-Nassr coach

The previous season was particularly frustrating for Al-Nassr.

They finished runners-up to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and fell short again in the Saudi King's Cup, losing to their fierce rivals in the final.

The disappointment continued with a 4-1 drubbing by Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final, further highlighting the team's defensive vulnerabilities and lack of cohesion on the pitch.

Castro's tenure has been marred by an inconsistent style of play, leaving fans and club officials frustrated.

Al-Nassr to replace Castro with Stefano Pioli?

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Al-Nassr is negotiating with Pioli to take over the reins, with talks ongoing.

Pioli, who guided AC Milan to the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season—the club's first in over a decade—and led them to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2022-23, is seen as the top candidate should the club decide to part ways with Castro.

What does Pioli bring to the table?

Known for his structured 4-2-3-1 system that balances width and midfield control, Pioli’s methods could suit Ronaldo and his attacking partners, creating a more cohesive unit capable of challenging Al-Hilal for domestic dominance while also improving their continental ambitions in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Nassr honours Cristiano Ronaldo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Al-Nassr honoured their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Friday, September 13, for surpassing 900 career goals.

The club presented Ronaldo with a customised jersey featuring the inscription "GOAT" and the number 900, celebrating his remarkable goal-scoring feat.

Source: YEN.com.gh