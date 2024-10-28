Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly 'very upset' with the organisers of the coveted Ballon d'Or Awards

The Portuguese maestro, a five-time recipient of the Golden Ball, has abstained from the awards for some time

He has even refrained from voting for the Kopa Trophy, a category awarded to the best young player

Vincent Garcia, Editor-in-Chief of France Football, recently hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo may feel "upset" with the Ballon d'Or organisers.

This year's prestigious event, hosted in partnership with UEFA, will see either Vinicius Junior or Rodri crowned as the world's best footballer on Monday night.

France Football has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘upset’ with the Ballon d'Or Awards. Photos by Franck Fife and Visionhaus.

According to talkSPORT, neither Vinicius nor Rodri has previously won the Ballon d'Or, but one of them will join an elite list that includes legends like Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, and Ricardo Kaka.

Is Ronaldo upset with Ballon d'Or organisers?

All past winners have the option to attend the annual ceremony, but Ronaldo’s likely absence this year might be more than just a scheduling conflict.

According to Garcia, "Winners have the right to come back to all future ceremonies, but they don’t all come; some are very upset with us."

In an interview with The Times, Garcia implied Ronaldo’s relationship with the Ballon d'Or organisers may have soured, noting that the Portuguese star has avoided voting for the Kopa Trophy—a category awarded to the best young player—for two consecutive years.

“I don’t know for certain Cristiano is upset; I don’t talk to him directly, but I know...Cristiano didn’t vote last year, and he didn’t vote this year either,” Garcia shared, as reported by Nassr Zone.

Ronaldo's subtle jabs at Ballon d'Or Awards

Ronaldo’s subtle social media jabs at Messi suggest lingering discontent, despite his statement in 2023 that any rivalry with the Argentine is a thing of the past and that he holds "respect" for Messi’s achievements.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s restrained comments contrast with past intensity, leaving fans to speculate on whether his social media gestures hint at an unresolved rivalry.

