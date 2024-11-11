Mikel Arteta has explained why Arsenal fell short of beating Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League top liner

Both sides were inseparable after 90 minutes and five minutes of additional time in a keenly contested London Derby

Despite trailing league leaders Liverpool by nine points, Arsenal have been backed to challenge for this season's title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta offered insights into his team’s inability to secure a win over Chelsea in Sunday’s London Derby at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Martinelli initially handed Arsenal the advantage, but they couldn't hold onto their lead, resulting in a 1-1 draw that further dented their title ambitions.

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side were unlucky in their Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Arsenal slip further away after Chelsea draw

This recent run has seen the Gunners struggle in the Premier League standings, with back-to-back away losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle exacerbating their slip.

The draw against Chelsea was a frustrating one, as Arteta’s side dominated possession and created opportunities but ultimately failed to convert their control into victory.

With hopes of regaining momentum, Arsenal slugged it out against the Blues but only managed to pick a draw, stretching their winless run to three, per Footboom.

Why Arsenal failed to beat Chelsea, Arteta explains

Reflecting on the performance, Arteta pinpointed the missing link in his side’s efforts.

“We were very unlucky. We have dominated one of the best teams in Europe, but we don’t get the results,” the 42-year-old remarked, as shared by Fabrizio Romano.

“That is what is missing.”

What does the 1-1 draw with Chelsea mean for Arsenal?

With Arsenal now in fourth, they trail leaders Liverpool by nine points and defending champions Manchester City by four, underscoring the urgency to reclaim form if they are to stay in the title race.

Why Arsenal remain EPL title favourites

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that Arsenal’s chances of securing the Premier League title seem to be dwindling with each match day.

The Gunners, who came close to lifting the trophy in the last two seasons, have been in pursuit of their first league title since the historic Invincibles season in 2003/04.

Despite recent setbacks, Arsenal is still backed to pose a strong challenge this season as they aim to end a 20-year title drought.

Man United legend trolls EPL title chances

However, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Manchester United legend Patrice Evra recently aimed a playful dig at Arsenal’s extended Premier League title drought.

The Gunners are still striving for their first league victory since their iconic Invincibles season in 2003/04.

