A supercomputer has predicted the full 2026 World Cup tournament, including group stage outcomes and knockout matchups

Historic and surprising runs are expected, with teams like Norway and other underdogs tipped to reach the later stages

The expanded 48-team format will produce thrilling group and knockout clashes, including intense matches between traditional powerhouses and newcomers

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing ever closer, excitement is building across the globe as the United States, Canada, and Mexico prepare to jointly host football’s biggest tournament for the first time.

The qualification process is reaching its final stages, with the draw for the playoff rounds now confirmed.

A supercomputer has predicted the full 2026 World Cup tournament, including group stage outcomes and knockout matchups. Photos: Miguel Lemos/Roberto Tuero.

Source: Getty Images

These matches, scheduled for March, will determine the last nations to book their places before the official group-stage draw takes place on December 5th in Washington.

Ahead of that ceremony, Givemesport has run a detailed simulation through their supercomputer, forecasting the entire tournament from the expanded group stages all the way to the final, and the results are nothing short of eye-opening.

Group stage predictions

The 2026 edition will feature a new expanded format with 12 groups instead of the usual eight. Each group will send its top two sides to the knockout rounds, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

According to the supercomputer, Senegal, Paraguay, Spain, Switzerland, Croatia, Brazil, Argentina, England, France, Germany, Norway, and Portugal will top their respective groups.

Norway, inspired by Erling Haaland, are even predicted to be the standout attacking team of the opening stage, scoring 12 goals in just three matches.

The runners-up, according to the projection, will be Belgium, Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Canada, Iran, the United States, Colombia, Uruguay, debutants Jordan, the Netherlands, and Austria.

Meanwhile, the best third-placed teams advancing will be South Korea, Turkey, Scotland, Panama, Australia, Ivory Coast, Denmark, South Africa, and Egypt.

Round of 32

With the enlarged format comes an additional knockout round. The first matchup sees Croatia edge Turkey on penalties after a tense draw. France, led by Kylian Mbappé, are predicted to defeat Scotland 2-0 as the 2018 champions push toward another deep run.

Hosts Mexico and Canada clash in an all-North American showdown, with Jesse Marsch’s Canada claiming a 2-0 win. The United States, however, are expected to fall 2-1 to Italy.

Brazil will narrowly beat Iran 1-0, while the Netherlands are predicted to overcome Austria 2-0. England, under Thomas Tuchel, are tipped to thrash tournament newcomers Jordan 4-0, maintaining their flawless defensive record.

Denmark and Argentina will both advance with clean sheets—Denmark edging South Korea 1-0, and Lionel Messi’s Argentina cruising past Switzerland 3-0. Spain are predicted to eliminate Morocco 2-0 in another high-profile matchup.

Belgium, in what may be Kevin De Bruyne’s last World Cup, are projected to beat Uruguay 2-1. Senegal will draw 1-1 with Australia before the Socceroos win on penalties, while Portugal are expected to sweep past South Africa 3-0.

Germany will beat Colombia 2-1, Paraguay will overcome Panama 2-0, and Norway will continue their impressive run with a 3-1 victory over Egypt.

Last 16

The round of 16 features several blockbuster fixtures, including a replay of the 2018 final between France and Croatia.

The supercomputer predicts another French win. Brazil will defeat Canada 3-0, advancing comfortably.

England and the Netherlands are expected to play one of the best matches of the round, drawing 2-2 before the Three Lions triumph on penalties.

Defending champions Argentina will beat Denmark 4-2 in a thrilling match, while Spain will eliminate Belgium with a controlled 2-0 win.

Roberto Martínez’s Portugal will overpower Australia 3-1, Germany will edge Italy 2-1, and Norway will upset Paraguay 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals in their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Quarter-finals

Some of the strongest nations in world football will collide in the last eight. France and Brazil will renew their storied rivalry, with France projected to win 2-1 to reach yet another semi-final.

England will face Argentina in a highly emotional encounter, and in a surprising twist, the reigning champions are predicted to be eliminated 2-0 by Kane and company.

Spain and Portugal will produce a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Portugal advancing on penalties.

Norway’s fairytale run will continue, as they are projected to knock out Germany in another dramatic shootout.

Semi-finals

The semi-final lineup - England, France, Portugal, and Norway - sets the stage for two fascinating showdowns.

England will meet France once more in a rematch of their 2022 quarter-final defeat.

This time, the supercomputer predicts revenge for the English, who will edge out France 1-0 to reach their first World Cup final since 1966.

Portugal will end Norway’s historic run with a 2-0 win, booking their first-ever appearance in a World Cup final, likely marking Cristiano Ronaldo’s final match on the world stage.

Final

The final, held at New York’s Hard Rock Stadium on July 19th, is projected to be a tense showdown between England and Portugal. Both nations will chase history, Portugal their first world title, England their first since 1966.

According to the simulation, England will emerge victorious with a 1-0 win, finally lifting the trophy that has eluded them for six decades.

The triumph would also potentially mark a triumphant exit for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Supercomputer Predicts The Country That Will Win 2026 World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump threatens 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 World Cup has been plunged into uncertainty after President Donald Trump issued two major threats just months before the tournament kicks off.

Last month, Trump asserted that he had the authority to “take away” World Cup matches from Boston if he deemed the city unsafe.

On Monday night at the White House, standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he issued a similar warning to Seattle. He cautioned that unless the city’s crime rate improves, he could strip it of its hosting rights.

Source: YEN.com.gh