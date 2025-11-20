Eight players from multiple countries have been ruled out of the World Cup play-off semi-finals due to suspension, dealing early blows to several teams

Ireland, Denmark, Ukraine, Poland and North Macedonia are among the nations affected, while Wales and Northern Ireland remain at full strength

The suspensions add extra pressure ahead of the high-stakes one-legged play-off ties that will determine four European spots for the 2026 World Cup

Several European nations have been dealt an early blow ahead of the World Cup play-offs, with eight players now ruled out of the semi-finals due to suspension.

After Tuesday night’s qualifiers, the full lineup of countries heading into the play-offs for a chance to reach the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer has been confirmed.

FIFA Hands Bans to Eight Players Before World Cup Play-Offs

Scotland forced Denmark into the play-off route with a thrilling 4-2 win at Hampden Park, while Wales demolished North Macedonia 7-1, inspired by a Harry Wilson hat-trick that secured home advantage.

Ireland also sealed their spot with a dramatic late comeback in Budapest, and Northern Ireland had already qualified as one of the top Nations League group winners who did not finish in the top two.

A total of 16 teams will compete across four paths for the final four European World Cup berths. However, several sides will already be weakened for their crucial one-legged semi-finals.

While Wales and Northern Ireland will have their full squads available, Ireland must cope without Festy Ebosele and Liam Scales.

Denmark will miss Rasmus Kristensen and Joachim Andersen, Ukraine are without Yukhym Konoplya and Ruslan Malinovskyi, Poland lose Nicola Zalewski, and North Macedonia will be missing Tihomir Kostadinov.

2026 World Cup play-offs

The route to FIFA World Cup 2026 has been laid out for the 16 UEFA nations involved in the European play-offs, with four qualification places up for grabs via the four paths.

Italy host Northern Ireland and Wales welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina in Path A, while Path B sees Ukraine up against Sweden and Poland taking on Albania.

Türkiye tackle Romania and Slovakia face Kosovo in Path C, with Denmark meeting North Macedonia in Path D, where Czechia are up against Republic of Ireland.

The draw at the Home of FIFA in Zurich also determined which of the semi-final winners would have home advantage should they reach the final in their respective pathway.

The semi-final matches are scheduled to be played on Thursday 26 March, with the finals to follow on Tuesday 31 March.

The winners of the four finals will join the 12 European nations who have already punched their tickets to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United states.

Separately, an intercontinental play-off tournament—featuring Bolivia, DR Congo, New Caledonia, Iraq, Jamaica and Suriname—will determine the final two World Cup spots, with no European nations involved.

