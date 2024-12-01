Otto Addo's decision to remove Mohammed Kudus as captain may affect the player's dedication to the Black Stars

The Black Stars were hugely affected by internal issues leading to the team's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025

Ghana finished bottom of Group F during the ill-fated run and changed the leadership of the team three times

Saddick Adams, a prominent sports journalist, believes Otto Addo’s decision to remove Mohammed Kudus as captain could negatively affect the player’s commitment to the Black Stars.

Kudus led the team in the double-header against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the October international window.

Usually, the most experienced player in the squad is handed the role in the absence of the captain.

Otto Addo's decision to remove Mohammed Kudus as captain may affect the player's dedication to the Black Stars.

Source: Getty Images

But in the November window, Addo announced Jordan Ayew as the new captain, replacing Kudus.

Adams believes this abrupt change could affect Kudus' dedication and willingness to fully commit to the national team, potentially impacting team dynamics and the player’s morale.

He told GhanaWeb:

"Otto has lost it. Kudus will not be the same again because that's how nature works. Although Kudus will try to give his all to the team, the decision to give him the captaincy and then take it back, as though he is not capable, will affect not just Kudus but any other player in that situation.

The journalist further disclosed that the decision has caused friction among Kudus, Jordan, and Alexander Djiku.

The Angel TV broadcaster also questioned Otto Addo's approach to addressing the escalating tension within the team.

"Why didn't you hand the captaincy to Jordan in the first place when you took it from Kudus? Why did you only give it to Jordan after he complained to Kwesi Appiah? And why did you take it from Djiku? How will you bring these three players together?" he quizzed.

Black Stars captaincy controversy

The appointment of captains for the Black Stars has always been a source of controversy.

In 2019, the decision by then-coach Kwesi Appiah to strip Asamoah Gyan of the captaincy and hand it to Andre Ayew sparked widespread debate.

Years earlier, a similar dispute arose during the 1992 AFCON, when Anthony Yeboah was overlooked for the captaincy in Abedi Pele's absence, with the armband given to Tony Baffoe instead.

Although Andre Ayew's appointment as captain came with its own challenges, many anticipated that Jordan Ayew would lead the team against Sudan, as reported by Pulse.

Kudus named captain for Sudan games

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named Kudus as his captain for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The 24-year-old will lead the team in Thomas Partey's absence as the Black Stars chase their first win in the 2025 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew was earlier reported to be the man to lead the team but during the pre-match presser in Accra, the coach confirmed Kudus as his captain.

Source: YEN.com.gh