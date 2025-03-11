West Ham fans voiced their frustration after Mohammed Kudus delivered another underwhelming performance against Newcastle

The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact, frequently holding onto the ball too long and failing to create decisive moments

With just three goals and two assists this season, Kudus has yet to rediscover his best form, leaving supporters concerned

West Ham United hosted Newcastle United in the Premier League, and Hammers fans had plenty to say about Mohammed Kudus’ display.

The 2024/25 season has been a challenging one for the 24-year-old, with the forward struggling to maintain the form that once made him one of West Ham’s most exciting players.

West Ham fans voiced their frustration after Mohammed Kudus delivered another underwhelming performance against Newcastle. Photo: West Ham.

Over the past six months, the Ghana international's performances have dipped significantly, leaving many questioning what has gone wrong.

Since Graham Potter’s arrival at the London Stadium in January, there have been slight improvements in his game, but he remains far from his best.

Despite Potter’s praise, calling him an "unbelievable talent," the former Ajax star has yet to reach the level that made him such a dangerous attacking threat.

Back in February, after West Ham’s victory over Arsenal, Kudus surprised fans by emphasising his commitment to defensive responsibilities and team ethics.

However, his biggest flaw remains his tendency to hold onto the ball for too long—a habit that was on full display against Newcastle on Monday night.

West Ham fans slam Mohammed Kudus

On multiple occasions, his hesitation cost West Ham attacking momentum, frustrating both his teammates and the fans.

Kudus himself has admitted that he hasn’t been at his best this season, and against Newcastle, it was more of the same.

His struggles did not go unnoticed, as West Ham supporters flooded social media with criticism, voicing their frustration over his underwhelming display.

@WHUJami said:

"Does kudus realise he is allowed to pass the ball?"

@regannnnnnnn_ posted:

"Watching Kudus play atm is actually quite painful."

Poloaas commented:

“Kudus off for Paqueta at half time.“

Anokado added:

“Kudus is absolutely dreadful.“

Kofi stated:

“Does Kudus know he has 10 teammates?“

Alarming Mohammed Kudus Stats show his struggles

Astonishingly, Kudus has yet to score a winning goal for West Ham this season—a concerning statistic given his immense talent.

Despite his potential, his current output simply isn’t good enough.

Julen Lopetegui’s disastrous tenure clearly took a toll on the 24-year-old, but he must rediscover his best form soon.

West Ham thrive when Kudus is at his peak, yet those moments have been far too rare this season. His disappointing tally of just three goals and two assists, via Transfermarkt, speaks volumes about his struggles.

Mohammed Kudus has not scored a goal in the Premier League for West Ham since December 21, 2024, when he scored against Brighton. Photo by West Ham United FC.

International duty beckons

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the Ghanaian international is expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

With his undeniable talent and ability to change games, fans will be hoping he rediscovers his scoring touch both for club and country.

West Ham coach praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham coach Graham Potter heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder delivered an outstanding performance in the London derby win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Kudus, who is attracting interest from top European clubs, played a key role in forcing Arsenal to finish the game with ten men.

