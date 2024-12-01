Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has joined a list of Ghanaian players to have won the MLS Western Conference title

The former KRC Genk forward played a key role as Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Seattle Sounders to win the Conference title

The Los Angeles Galaxy will face the New York Red Bulls in the final of the competition on December 7

Ghanaian players have enjoyed success in Major League Soccer in recent times with Yaw Yeboah being the last to win the competition.

Joseph Paintsil could follow in the footsteps of Yeboah and many other Ghanaians to have won the champions in recent times following LA Galaxy's triumph in the 2024 MLS Western Conference.

Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Ema Boateng, Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku have all won the American Soccer League in the last five years.

Joseph Painstil and three Ghanaian players win the MLS Western Conference title. Photo: Ringo Chiu/ Ronald Martinez.

History might continue after Painstil booked his place in the final with LA Galaxy and will face New York Red Bulls in the final on December 7, 2024.

Yen.com.gh looks at the four Ghanaian players to have won they Western Conference title.

Adam Larsen Kwarasey - 2015

The former Black Stars goalkeeper remains the only Ghanaian shot-stopper to win Major League Soccer. Kwarasey won the MLS in 2015 after helping the Portland Timbers beat Columbus Crew in the final, as reported by the Portland Mercury. Before reaching the final, they had beaten FC Dallas in the Western Conference.

Latif Blessing - 2022

Currently playing for Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference, Latif Atta Blessing won the Western Conference title and eventually the MLS in 2022 with Los Angeles FC. The Ghanaian winger was part of the squad that beat Austin FC in the Western Conference final. LA FC won the MLS after defeating Philadelphia Union on penalties, per MLS Soccer. That squad also featured Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale.

Kwadwo Opoku - 2022

The Ghanaian youngster was part of the LA FC squad along with compatriot Latif Blessing as they won the championship. Opoku contributed hugely to that run, scoring in the final against Philadelphia Union and also featuring in the Conference final against Austin FC.

