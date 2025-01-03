Accra Hearts of Oak secured a hard-fought win against Legon Cities to begin 2025 on a winning note

Youngster Ahmed Ramzy's sensational goal was more than enough to hand Hearts of Oak their third win on the bounce

It was also their maiden win in the GPL against the struggling Legon Cities since September 24, 2021

Ahmed Ramzy Yussif's spectacular first-half goal ensured Hearts of Oak kicked off 2025 with a narrow victory in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), edging past Legon Cities on Friday, January 3.

The 24-year-old's brilliant solo effort secured all three points for the Phobians, who capitalised on their recent momentum following a thrilling 3-2 win against Accra Lions the previous weekend.

Ramzy's moment of magic wins the game for Hearts

Riding high after Mawuli Wayo's heroics at the WAFA Park, the Phobians began the encounter with intensity.

However, Legon Cities, buoyed by the arrival of new manager Yaw Acheampong, responded with resilience.

The visitors, determined to shake off their struggles at the foot of the table, disrupted Hearts' rhythm and created several early opportunities.

Despite Legon Cities’ dominance, the game’s defining moment came against the run of play.

As halftime loomed, Ramzy latched onto a pass, weaving his way past defenders with poise before unleashing a thunderous strike that left the goalkeeper stranded.

His effort not only ignited the home crowd but also highlighted the technical flair Hearts have come to rely on this season.

The referee, Franklin Akumatey, soon signalled the end of the half, with the Phobians leading by a solitary goal.

Hearts' defensive resilience keeps Cities at bay

After the break, the Royals increased their tempo, seeking an equaliser with renewed vigour.

Their control of possession forced Hearts to retreat, but a lack of cutting-edge in the final third proved costly for the visitors.

Missed opportunities and hesitation in front of goal allowed Hearts to maintain their slim advantage.

Hearts manager Aboubakar Ouattara introduced fresh legs, including the in-form Wayo, defender Konadu Yiadom and attacker Martin Karikari, to shore up the team.

However, the substitutions did little to tilt the balance, as Legon Cities continued to dominate possession but failed to create meaningful chances.

Late drama

The game took a dramatic turn in the 82nd minute when right-back Emmanuel Amankwah received a second yellow card for a needless challenge, leaving the Phobians with ten men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Hearts displayed remarkable defensive discipline, repelling wave after wave of attacks to preserve their lead.

Hearts climb up after Legon Cities win

The hard-earned victory catapulted Hearts of Oak into second place on the league table with 28 points, trailing leaders Heart of Lions by two, albeit with an extra game played.

For Legon Cities, the defeat compounded their woes as they remained anchored to the bottom of the standings with just 11 points from 16 matches.

Wakaso to sign for Hearts of Oak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso is on the verge of joining Hearts of Oak.

Wakaso, who built much of his career in Spain, is expected to ink a short-term deal with the former African champions.

