The fans of the senior national team have revisited Richard Ofori's mistake exactly a year after AFCON 2023 exit

The Black Stars of Ghana were eliminated at the group stage of the competition after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique

The goalkeeper has since not been part of the Black Stars, missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars fans have taken to social media to react after a video of goalkeeper Richard Ofori's howler, which led to Ghana's AFCON 2023 elimination, was shared.

With the Black Stars leading 2-1 against Mozambique and a minute remaining for the team to progress to the second round of the competition, Ofori inadvertently touched the ball, which was headed for a goalkeeper.

Ghana football fans painfully reminded of Richard Ofori mistake. Photo: Issouf Sanogo Twitter/ @_owurakuampofo.

Source: Getty Images

The resulting corner kick led to an equaliser, which effectively led to the Black Stars' exit.

It was the second AFCON running that the four-time African champions failed to reach the knockout stage.

How fans reacted a year on

@nanayaw_24 posted:

I have cried enough last year, why do you have to do this to me today? Herhh Richard Ofori

@janaijayk wrote:

What would’ve changed if he didn’t the ball tho?

@adwoakyeraaba tweeted:

And the rest is history

@asemabagh1 added:

The more I watch the more my heart dey pain me

@efo_phil wrote:

Just leave the ball eeeeh. Eeeei

@safesecretGH posted:

Must you remind us again?

@amgsarkcess wrote:

my heart every time adey watch this

@007kwasi tweeted:

So why did he touch the ball?

@ASAPlastkvng posted:

but seriously why we dey blame Richard Ofori for this. Cox, if you look at it, the ball would have still been a corner even if he didn't touch it.

@wakology added:

U can clearly see that Amartey is shouting at him to leave the ball. Gyae Gyae

@kwamepaykidd tweeted:

If you suspect it’s a corner is that the way to prevent it ?? No one can convince me it’s not spiritual

@nana_yiadom15 added:

He was trying to rather prevent the corner after the ball touched Inaki but got confused after Amartey shouted at him to leave the ball.

@kobbyutd1 wrote:

No but wait oo...why didn't he just grab the ball? Just grab it and fall as all the keepers do if you were going for it.

What happened against Mozambique?

The Black Stars headed into the game knowing a win would guarantee automatic qualification at the knockout stage.

The Black Stars took an early lead in the game after Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew converted from the spot in the first half.

He doubled the lead moments after the break, and Ghana maintained a healthy two-goal lead until the final moments of the match at the Stade E'bimpe in Abidjan.

Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot in the 91st minute before Reinildo Mandava's header from the corner kick sent Ghana packing.

The Black Stars players fell to their knees as they reacted disappointingly to the result.

Otto Addo retained as Ghana coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association has decided on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The German-trained gaffer has come under intense pressure following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo's team finished bottom of their group during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, failing to win a single game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh