Attacking midfielder aims to boost Legon Cities' survival hopes in the Ghana Premier League.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Elijah Satekla, the younger brother of Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy, has been unveiled as a player for Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities.

The attacking midfielder joined the Accra-based club on a two-year deal.

He joins Paa Kwesi Fabin's side ss they look to strengthen their squad for the second round of the season.

Satekla, who has chosen football as his career path, was recently seen alongside his famous brother at a football event featuring Arsenal legend Emmanuel Adebayor.

Now, he is tasked with helping Legon Cities fight for survival in the top flight after a challenging first half of the campaign.

Legon Cities hinted at Satekla’s arrival on social media by sharing a song from Stonebwoy, creating excitement among fans.

Satekla becomes Legon Cities’ fourth signing in the January transfer window, joining the likes of former Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The Royals are hoping their new recruits can help them climb out of the relegation zone, as they currently sit in 17th place with just 14 points from 17 matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh