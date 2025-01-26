Kylian Mbappé has closed in on Cristiano Ronaldo after reaching Real Madrid milestone following his hattrick against Real Valladolid

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain star has hit a rich vein of form in 2025, forming a potent relationship with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham at Santiago Bernabéu

The Frenchman appears to be getting back to his best, netting his first hattrick for his beloved club Real Madrid

Back in December, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappé's adaptation to life at Real Madrid after years of transfer speculation finally ended with his arrival.

Mbappé initially struggled to find his rhythm following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Kylian Mbappé has closed in on Cristiano Ronaldo after reaching Real Madrid milestone following his hattrick against Real Valladolid. Photos: Helios de la Rubia/Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

“His adaptation period is over,” Ancelotti said at the time via Diario AS. “He is already showing how good he is, although he can still improve.”

Those words now ring true as Mbappé has hit a devastating run of form, proving why Madrid invested so much effort in securing his signature.

On Saturday, the Frenchman showcased his brilliance by opening the scoring with a clinical finish against Real Valladolid, linking up seamlessly with Jude Bellingham to dismantle the defence.

The goal marked Mbappé’s 20th for Real Madrid, and he didn’t stop there, netting twice more in the second half to compete his first hat trick for the club.

With 22 goals in his first 32 appearances, Mbappé is on track to surpass the debut-season achievements of his footballing hero.

Can Mbappé surpass Ronaldo’s debut season at Real Madrid?

Mbappé arrived in Madrid last summer with high expectations, scoring on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Atlanta United.

However, his start in La Liga was less explosive, failing to score in his first three league matches and managing just one goal in his opening five Champions League games.

Since then, Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical adjustments have unlocked Mbappé’s full potential, and the Frenchman has rediscovered his trademark ruthlessness in front of goal.

Now on a blistering scoring streak, Mbappé is on track to comfortably surpass 30 goals this season and may even eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic debut campaign at the Bernabéu.

Ronaldo netted 33 goals in 35 appearances during his first season, despite missing seven weeks due to injury.

That year, Madrid tallied 96 points but finished second to Guardiola’s Barcelona and ended the season trophyless.

For Mbappé, who has often cited Ronaldo as a major inspiration, this season represents more than just personal milestones.

With Madrid leading the La Liga title race and competing on multiple fronts, Mbappé has the chance to not only match Ronaldo’s debut goal tally but also lead Los Blancos to silverware, cementing his place as Madrid’s new talisman.

What's next for Mbappe and Real Madrid?

With this victory, the Spanish giants are now four points clear of city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Mbappe and his teammates will now turn their attention to Champions League action when they travel to France to lock horns against Brest.

Why Mbappe nearly declined Madrid move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe revealed he nearly declined Real Madrid’s offer this summer to prioritise his younger brother Ethan’s future at PSG.

In an interview, the French superstar admitted to feeling guilty about how his potential move might affect Ethan’s career at the Parisian club.

Source: YEN.com.gh