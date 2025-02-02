Legon Cities midfielder Elijah Selasi Satekla has chosen between Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Viicius Jr

The younger brother of Ghanaian music superstar Stonebwoy also disclosed his choice between Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala

Satekla signed for the Ghana Premier League club in January and will travel with the team to play Medeama on Sunday

Brother of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, Elijah Satekla, who plays for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League has picked between some of the best players in the world at the moment.

Satekla signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to join the Ghana Premier League side in the January transfer window.

Unlike his senior brother, who is a successful music artist, Satekla chose a career in football and faces a huge challenge of helping Legon Cities stay in the Ghana Premier League.

The Legon Cities midfielder is a huge fan of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, rating him ahead of his French teammate Kylian Mbappe.

In a video shared on social media, Satekla was involved in a quick-fire question and answer session where he chose between some very good players.

Satekla chose Jamal Musiala ahead of Saka before picking Jude Bellingham over the Bayern Munich star. He went on pick Bellingham over Lamine Yamal, describing the Real Madrid star as a workaholic.

The Ghanaian footballer then placed Vini Jr ahead of Bellingham, Saka and Mbappe.

"Vini is a big player. So many qualities. I will always chose Vini," he said to support his point.

Satekla and his Legon Cities teammates travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities confirm signing of Satekla

The 21-year-old joined the Royals in the January transfer window on a deal through to 2027.

The midfielder is expected to play a pivotal role in the team as Legon Cities battle for survival.

Since his arrival, the Accra-based club have won their last two matches, beating Dreams FC and Bibiani Gold Stars.

"We are excited to announce the arrival of skilled midfielder, Elijah Selasi Satekla. The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will run until 2027. We look forward to seeing him in action. Welcome to Legon Cities, Ses!," posted the club on X.

Five top signings in the GPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the transfer window in Ghana closed on January 22, 2025, with most of the clubs doing business for the second round of the campaign.

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko signed a lot of players, reuniting with lethal forward Kwame Opoku.

Christopher Nettey, who played for Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics, also returned to the Ghanaian topflight after some time off, where he played for a futsal club.

