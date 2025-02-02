Ghana captain Andre Ayew was on target for Le Havre in their French Ligue 1 clash against Angers on Sunday.

Ayew started on the bench and was introduced in the 70th minute, replacing Ahmed Hassan Koka with the score still goalless.

Just three minutes after coming on, the 35-year-old forward made an immediate impact, slotting home the opener in the 73rd minute to give Le Havre a 1-0 lead.

However, Le Havre could not hold on to their advantage as Florent Hanin struck deep into added time to secure a 1-1 draw for the hosts.

Despite the late setback, Ayew’s goal continued his strong form in 2025, taking his tally to three goals in five games this year.

Overall, the Ghanaian international has now scored three times in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season as he continues to play a key role for Le Havre.

