The debate over the greatest footballer of all time is back for the 2024/25 season, and as always, opinions vary widely.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

While club loyalties often influence these discussions, certain legendary names consistently dominate the conversation—Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele.

As Ronaldo marks his milestone 40th birthday, YEN.com.gh ranks the seven greatest footballers of all time, recognizing both their talent and lasting impact on the sport.

7. Ronaldo Nazário

The Brazilian phenomenon, known as R9, dazzled fans with his blistering pace, strength, and finishing ability.

Despite injuries that hampered his career, he remains one of the most beloved strikers in football history. He won two Ballon d'Ors, two World Cups, and scored twice in the 2002 World Cup final to secure Brazil’s victory over Germany.

6. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane was the ultimate midfield maestro, combining elegance with power.

His legendary performances in the 1998 World Cup and the 2002 Champions League final, where he scored an unforgettable volley, cemented his legacy.

Though his career ended in controversy with a red card in the 2006 World Cup final, his impact on the game is undeniable.

5. Johan Cruyff

The Dutch icon revolutionized football with his skill and tactical mind. Creator of the famous ‘Cruyff Turn,’ he dominated at Ajax and Barcelona, winning multiple league titles.

His influence extended into coaching, shaping Barcelona’s famed philosophy. Though he never won a World Cup, his legacy as both a player and manager is unmatched.

4. Diego Maradona

For many, Maradona was football’s greatest magician, single-handedly leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

His infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal and stunning solo effort against England remain among the sport’s most talked-about moments.

Maradona’s influence at Napoli, where he led the club to historic league titles, ensures his place in football folklore.

3. Pelé

The original football superstar, Pelé won three World Cups with Brazil and remains the youngest player to ever score in a final.

While debates persist over his goal tally, there’s no denying his status as one of the most prolific scorers in history. Even after his passing in 2022, his legacy as football’s first global icon endures.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Still competing at 40, Ronaldo’s longevity, versatility, and goal-scoring prowess are unparalleled.

With over 900 career goals, five Ballon d’Ors, and five Champions League titles, he has dominated football for two decades.

From his dazzling skills at Manchester United to his ruthless efficiency at Real Madrid, he has continually reinvented himself, solidifying his status as one of the greatest ever.

1. Lionel Messi

At number one, Lionel Messi reigns as the greatest footballer of all time.

His World Cup triumph in 2022 completed his already extraordinary career, which includes eight Ballon d’Ors, four Champions Leagues, and a record-breaking 91 goals in a single calendar year (2012).

With his dribbling, vision, and goal-scoring ability, Messi has mesmerized fans for over 15 years and set records that may never be broken.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh