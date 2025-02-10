Sports Minister Kofi Adams has been bluntly told cancelling the controversial betting tax will not be a good idea

According to a senior sports journalist, the minister should reconsider his posture about the betting levy

Meanwhile, Adams, who doubles as a Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, has been tasked with revitalising Ghana sports

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams Iddie, has been cautioned against scrapping the controversial betting tax, a move he had pledged to pursue during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

Sworn into office by President John Mahama on Friday, February 7, Adams' government had expressed their intent to repeal what many perceive as a nuisance tax—a stance that resonated strongly with the youth, given their deep involvement in sports betting.

However, not everyone shares his perspective, with growing opposition from various quarters.

Reason why betting tax shouldn't be cancelled, senior journalist explains

Among those pushing back against Adams’ proposal is Dan Kwaku Yeboah, a seasoned sports journalist.

He contends that eliminating the levy could dent government revenue streams, arguing instead for a more strategic approach to its utilisation.

"Instead of cancelling the betting tax, the revenue should be channelled into sports development. Our sports will thrive with investment, creating jobs for the youth," he stated, as reported by Max Sports.

His stance aligns with concerns about funding shortfalls in Ghanaian sports, an area many believe is severely under-resourced.

Directing betting-related revenue toward the sector could provide much-needed financial backing for grassroots development, infrastructure, and talent identification.

Background of the Betting Tax

Introduced under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, the tax was implemented as part of measures to bolster national revenue, per Ghanaweb.

The policy emerged in response to economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which significantly strained the country’s finances.

While the tax remains divisive, its potential to revolutionise sports funding remains an avenue worth exploring.

The challenge for the new Sports Minister lies in striking a balance—addressing youth concerns while ensuring sustainable financing for the nation's sporting ecosystem.

Kofi Adams tasked to revitalise Ghana sports

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, has entrusted Sports Minister Kofi Adams with the task of revitalising the nation’s declining sports fortunes.

Ghana has suffered a significant downturn in sports, including missing out on AFCON qualification for the first time in two decades.

Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, takes over from Mustapha Ussif, who previously headed the sector under the NPP administration.

