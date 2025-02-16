Former Asante Kotoko goalkeepers Felix Annan and Danlad Ibrahim were in England to watch the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal returned to action for the first time in 10 days, following their EFL Cup semi-final exit against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Leicester City came into the game after a controversial FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Jordan Ayew Reunite With Former Kotoko Goalkeepers After Leicester vs. Arsenal Game

Source: Getty Images

And in a tightly contested match on Saturday lunchtime, the Gunners secured a crucial 2-0 victory, with makeshift striker Mikel Merino scoring twice in quick succession to bring the Gunners within four points of league leaders Liverpool.

After the game, Annan and Danland linked up with Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew, sharing a good time together.

Ibrahim, who departed Kotoko last season to join Ethiopian side Ethiopian Coffee, took advantage of the break to visit England, where Annan is currently based.

All three players have represented Ghana at the international level, with Ayew and Ibrahim featuring for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The reunion between the former Kotoko shot-stoppers and Ayew highlighted the strong bond among Ghanaian footballers, even beyond the borders of their home country.

Jordan Ayew lock horns with Thomas Partey

Meanwhile, Ghanaian stars Ayew and Thomas Partey were both named in their respective starting lineups, delivering commendable performances in midfield.

However, it was the Arsenal enforcer who ultimately had the upper hand.

Ayew, who played a supporting role in Leicester’s attack, was substituted in the 75th minute for Stephy Mavididi as the Foxes searched for a breakthrough.

Partey followed a minute later, earning a well-deserved rest as Mikel Arteta’s side pushed for all three points.

What’s next for Partey and Ayew?

Leicester must bounce back quickly as they prepare for a crucial fixture against Brentford on February 21, aiming to steer clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Partey’s next test comes in the form of another Ghanaian clash, with Mohammed Kudus' West Ham visiting the Emirates on February 22 in what promises to be an intriguing battle of midfield dominance.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal future in limbo

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal remains uncertain despite his standout performances this season.

With his contract set to expire in June, the Gunners have yet to make a decisive move on an extension.

Regardless of the ongoing speculation, the 31-year-old continues to be a key figure in Mikel Arteta's squad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh