Thierry Henry Burns 1115 Calories in 1 Hour: Arsenal Legend’s Intense Workout Goes Viral
- Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has shared snippets of his intense workout session even after hanging his boots years ago
- Currently into punditry after retirement, Henry often shares his sessions with his followers on social media
- Meanwhile, he has weighed in on the raging debate on who is the better player between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe
Thierry Henry may have stepped away from professional football, but his drive for excellence remains unwavering.
The Arsenal legend, once feared for his electrifying speed and effortless skill, has again turned heads—not with a dazzling goal, but with an astonishing display of endurance.
Even in retirement, Henry maintains the mindset of an elite athlete, constantly pushing his physical limits.
In an era where fitness is a priority for both active and former players, his latest training session has left fans in awe.
Thierry Henry's extraordinary fitness feat
The French icon recently took on a gruelling session that put his stamina to the ultimate test.
Over the course of an hour, he burnt an incredible 1,115 calories, showcasing the same work ethic that defined his playing days.
A video capturing the intensity of his workout, shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, drawing admiration from fellow athletes and supporters alike.
Fans react to Henry’s relentless training
The clip has reignited respect for Henry’s dedication, with reactions pouring in from different corners of the sports world.
South African rugby star Siya Kolisi jokingly extended an invitation:
"I'm ready for a session! 😂"
Football fan heptaviews couldn’t help but wish for a return to action:
"Can you play for the rest of the season? Number 14 is still available."
Sports content creator joelbeya1 hailed the Frenchman:
"My goat 🐐 just doing a goat work out."
Meanwhile, weezay imagined an impossible comeback:
"30 goals 30 assists dropping next season."
User nanayaw_oseibonsu marvelled at the calorie count:
"1(115)? Yup, we know king😂"
Fitness coach Pumpvision kept it short and emphatic:
"I KNOW!"
Thierry Henry: A true athlete, even in retirement
Henry’s unwavering commitment to fitness reinforces why he remains an inspiration.
His latest feat proves that while legends retire from the game, their mentality never fades.
Henry, who made 377 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 228 goals per Transfermarkt, previously revealed that it has always been part of his regime to maintain his fitness.
Henry picks between Haaland and Mbappe
YEN.com.gh also reported that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.
The former Gunners striker acknowledged Haaland’s remarkable goal-scoring prowess while highlighting Mbappé’s versatility across multiple attacking roles.
