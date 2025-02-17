Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan turned heads with his simple yet stylish African outfit

The 39-year-old, known for his proficiency in front of goal during his playing days, impressed many with his fashion sense

Meanwhile, Gyan has been making the headlines now and then with his fearless takes on a myriad of topics

Asamoah Gyan, the legendary Ghanaian striker, has once again captured the spotlight, not for his footballing skills, but for his remarkable fashion sense.

The 39-year-old icon shared a glimpse into his life after football, leaving fans in awe of his impeccable style.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan looked resplendent in his all-black African wear. Photo credit: asamoah_gyan3/Instagram.

Asamoah Gyan rocks majestic African wear with Ahenema slippers

In photos posted on his personal Instagram account, Gyan looked every bit the fashion-forward figure.

He sported an all-black two-piece casual wear, which included a traditional African short-sleeve shirt and trousers, complemented by the revered Ahenema slippers—a staple footwear in Ghanaian culture.

The addition of a stylish ring and chain further enhanced his sophisticated look as he posed effortlessly for the camera.

Although Gyan is more renowned for his prolific career, where he scored 193 goals in over 388 appearances, per Transfermarkt, his recent fashion choices prove that he remains in touch with current trends.

While not usually seen as a fashion icon, he has shown time and again that his style, much like his footballing prowess, can make an impact.

Asamoah Gyan speaks his mind

Since retiring from active football, Gyan has made several headlines for his outspoken views and continued influence in the football world.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker recently caused a stir on social media with a passionate Instagram post in which he slammed his former teammates for their lack of courage.

His candid words led to a flurry of reactions, once again showing that Gyan is never afraid to speak his mind.

What’s Asamoah Gyan up to now?

Gyan's involvement in football is far from over.

Most recently, he made headlines after calling out match officials for failing to show up on time for a Division Two League match.

True to his nature, Baby Jet took to social media, expressing his frustration with the referees’ neglect of their duties.

His outburst had an immediate effect, with calls being made to quickly organise replacement officials for the match.

Gyan coaches like Pep Guardiola as he handles kids

Despite stepping away from the professional playing field, Gyan is still deeply invested in the game.

He has been spotted coaching younger talents on the touchlines, sharing his invaluable experience with the next generation.

Though he hasn't yet taken on an elite coaching role, Gyan—who holds a UEFA Coaching Certificate—is steadily working his way up the coaching ladder, determined to leave a lasting legacy both on and off the pitch.

Whether through his undeniable footballing legacy or his evolving role as a mentor, Gyan continues to show that his journey is far from over.

Asamoah Gyan gives strong reasons why Valentine's Day is fake

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has sparked a discussion with his thoughts on Valentine's Day.

The former Black Stars captain suggested that love should be expressed beyond just one day a year.

His perspective on February 14 and the associated festivities has prompted many to reconsider the true essence of Valentine's Day.

