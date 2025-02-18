The Black Queens have a newcomer on their roster who is turning heads with her beauty and hairstyle

Her gorgeous look has left fans drooling over her appearance, with many hoping her beauty matches her football skills

Meanwhile, she could make her debut appearance for the Queens in an upcoming friendly against Morocco

Ghana’s Black Queens, the senior women's national team, have long been a team filled with talent, but every now and then, a fresh face arrives to shake things up.

Enter Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu, a forward whose impact extends beyond the pitch.

Josephine Bonsu is a German-born Ghanaian who plays as a winger for Carl Zeiss Jena in the German Women's Bundesliga. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Not only does she possess the technical qualities to thrive at the highest level, but she also exudes confidence and style, making her a captivating figure in women’s football.

Who is Josephine Bonsu? From Berlin to the Black Queens

Born on August 20, 1999, in Berlin, Bonsu carries both German and Ghanaian heritage.

Her football journey began at 1. FC Lübars, where she featured for the B-Junior team in the 2014-2015 B-Juniorinnen-Bundesliga season.

In 16 appearances, she found the net twice, signalling her potential as a promising attacker.

Josephine called up to Black Queens

Her performances in Germany’s top flight eventually drew interest from Nora Häuptle, then head coach of the Black Queens, last year.

Determined to bolster Ghana’s attack, Häuptle travelled to observe Bonsu firsthand, hoping to convince her to commit to the national team, per Ghanasoccernet.

The approach proved successful, and the winger has now been drafted into the squad for Ghana’s friendly against Morocco on February 21—a key preparatory fixture ahead of the 2025 African Women's Cup of Nations.

Club form and expectations

So far this campaign, the Carl Zeiss Jena attacker has featured 14 times in the Frauen-Bundesliga, providing one assist but still searching for her first goal, per Playmakerstats.

Despite this, she remains eager to make an impression on the international stage.

Women’s football thrives on technical brilliance, but personality and individuality also shape the sport, and Bonsu brings both in abundance.

Josephine Bonsu: Beauty with football brains

Beyond her exploits on the pitch, she has captured attention with a bold sense of fashion that matches her playing style.

With her distinctive Afro look, she stands out not just as a footballer but as a symbol of confidence and self-expression.

Whether gliding past defenders or turning heads off the field, Bonsu is carving out a unique space for herself.

Fans react to Josephine's stunning presence

Football fans have been quick to take notice, with reactions pouring in on social media.

@KuameOli playfully asked:

"Is she married? Asking for my other half."

@Kayjnr10 simply commented:

"Lovely."

@of_fall53160 praised her talent, stating:

"Proper player."

@ArmahSnr added:

"Looking at the legs shows she'll be a baller."

@DavidHi15614723 concluded:

"She's really beautiful, hoping she plays well."

With her Black Queens adventure just beginning, Josephine Bonsu brings flair, determination, and style—qualities that could make her a future icon of Ghanaian women’s football.

Black Queens gets new coach

In a previous report on the Black Queens, YEN.com.gh revealed that the senior women’s national team will have a new head coach, Swedish tactician Kim Lars Björkegren.

He takes over from Nora Häuptle, who departed to take up a coaching role with Zambia.

Björkegren will lead Ghana at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place later this year.

