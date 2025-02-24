Hafiz Gariba made his debut for FC Barcelona's junior side after joining the Catalan giants last week

The defender, who was discovered in Teshie, a suburb of Accra, was introduced as a second-half substitute

In his brief cameo, Gariba impressed as many fans trooped to social media to commend his confidence

Ghanaian prodigy Hafiz Gariba made his first appearance for FC Barcelona’s Under-19 squad just days after his official unveiling.

The 18-year-old, who recently joined the Catalan club from Escuela Marcet—a well-regarded Spanish football academy—did not take long to make an impression.

Hafiz Gariba made his highly-anticipated debut for Barcelona's junior side days after he inked a deal with the Catalan giants.

Gariba impresses on Barcelona debut

Despite the short turnaround between his arrival and debut, Gariba showcased his immense potential.

Named among the substitutes, he was introduced in the 70th minute, replacing Nico Marcipar, per Footboom.

In the brief time he spent on the field, the towering centre-back demonstrated his technical prowess, justifying Barcelona’s decision to secure his signature.

A viral clip of his performance captured a moment that particularly stood out—displaying remarkable composure, he smoothly evaded an onrushing opponent before playing a controlled pass back to the goalkeeper.

This glimpse of his confidence and ball-playing ability sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Gariba’s physicality makes him a formidable presence at the back, allowing him to impose himself in defensive duels and nullify opposition threats effectively.

His arrival aligns with Barca’s broader recruitment strategy—identifying and nurturing African talents before they gain widespread recognition.

Fans react to Gariba’s Barcelona debut

Gariba’s first outing did not go unnoticed, as fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on his performance.

@kwamekels raved about Gariba's touches:

"That first touch."

@AnigyePapa shared the same sentiments of @kwamekels:

"The touch alone."

Still on Gariba's touches, @memphis_okai described him as a confident defender:

"First touch alone shows he’s aletsor CB."

@Silasmenz was wowed by the defender's ambidexterity and even wished him good luck:

"He can play both legs wow. May he soar higher."

With his first minutes in Barcelona colours now behind him, the Ghanaian talent will be eager to build on this early momentum.

Analysing Gariba's pathway to Barcelona's First Team

If he maintains his current trajectory, Gariba could soon be in contention for a spot in Barcelona’s senior setup.

His immediate objective will be earning a promotion to the Juvenil A side, currently managed by 2006 Champions League winner Juliano Belletti.

Hafiz Gariba was sandwiched between the director of Youth Football, José Ramon Alexanco, and the coordinator of 11-a-side Football, Sergi Milà at his signing ceremony.

Continued development could then see him progress to Barcelona Atlètic, the club’s reserve team, bringing him one step closer to breaking into the first team.

The young centre-half now joins fellow Ghanaian prospects David Oduro and Aziz Issah, both of whom secured moves to Barcelona Atlètic in September 2024.

According to Ghanasoccernet, if he continues refining his game, Gariba could be the next name to emerge from Barcelona’s academy pipeline and make the leap to the highest level.

