Asante Kotoko have disclosed when they are returning to action after the passing of Nana Pooley

The Ghanaian giants suspended all football activities following the unfortunate death of their supporter

Kotoko are joint top of the table in the Ghana Premier League alongside Bibiani GoldStars after matchday 19

Ghanaian giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have finally announced their decision to return to football following the death of supporter Nana Pooley.

The staunch Asante Kotoko fan lost his life during the Ghana Premier League game between the club and Nsoatreman FC.

Francis Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, tragically passed away following a heated moment during the game in Nusatre on February 2, 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors immediately announced a decision to suspend all first team football activities in seek of justice for Nana Pooley.

The club has met several stakeholders including the new Sports Minister, the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police Service over the unfortunate incident.

However, after the one-week observance of the late fan, Asante Kotoko resumed training last week week.

On Monday, the Reds announced that the team will return to action after the final funeral of Nana Pooley.

"I would like to declare that, based on the happenings, Asante Kotoko shall be ready for action after the burial and final funeral rite of the late Nana Pooley," said the Communications Director of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

"We have players we have to pay, we have a CAF calendar to meet. The fans are aware of every step we take. They always take part in the meeting with all the stakeholders." he added.

Asante Kotoko were joint top of the Ghana Premier League before its suspension.

GFA to enhance security at match centres

Following the tragic passing of Nana Pooley, the Ghana Football Association released an improved safety and security measures for fans on game days.

The move is to help stop hooliganism and ensure safety of fans during matches across the various divisions.

A statement on the FA's website read:

"The Association assured both clubs that their request would be considered alongside all previous suggestions made by other clubs during the Executive Council meeting regarding the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

"It is worth noting that the Association and the clubs held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, during which approximately 33 action points were proposed. The Ghana Police Service considered some of these actions for immediate implementation. The Inspector General of Police announced the establishment of a Sports Police Unit and the inclusion of Sports Security training in the training manual of the Police Training Academy.

"The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has announced the establishment of Regional Sports Officers, who will serve as the primary contacts for sports events. These officers will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of sports policing within their respective regions."

Kurt Okraku visits Kotoko

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has confirmed that he was out of the country during the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong.

The fan, popularly known as Nana Pooley, tragically passed away following a heated moment during the game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on February 2, 2024.

On Thursday, Mr Okraku paid a visit to Asante Kotoko, where he confirmed that he was out of the country for medical reasons.

