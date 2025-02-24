Jamie Carragher's 'disrespectful' comments about the AFCON has sparked uproar among fans and pundits on social media

According to the Liverpool legend the continent's flagship tournament is not a 'major competition'

But his assertion about the AFCON has been fiercely countered by a British journalist who schooled him about the value of the tournament

BBC sports broadcaster John Bennett has taken aim at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for undermining the prestige of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), subtly calling out his 'ignorant' take on the tournament.

During a segment on Sky Sports, Carragher analysed Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or and questioned whether the Egyptian winger competes in truly elite competitions.

What did Carragher say about the AFCON?

Comparing Salah to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, the ex-England international suggested that playing in major tournaments like the Champions League and the European Championship gives certain players an edge.

“I think the problem is the fact he’s with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning," Carragher argued.

"I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and (Kylian) Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looking really good going for the Champions League."

His remarks did not go unchallenged, as noted by Sportskeeda.

Fellow pundits Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards immediately rebuked him, emphasising that AFCON is a highly competitive and prestigious tournament.

Carragher’s disrespectful AFCON remarks spark uproar

Carragher’s assessment quickly sparked backlash, with many football fans and analysts criticising his dismissive stance.

Social media erupted with reactions, slamming his failure to acknowledge AFCON’s historical significance and the level of competition it presents.

BBC journalist schools Carragher about AFCON

Weighing in on the debate, Bennett—who has covered multiple editions of Africa’s premier football competition—used X (formerly Twitter) to school the Liverpool legend on AFCON’s importance.

"AFCON is huge. It’s massively tough to win. & it means the world to the players," the respected journalist stated.

"Ask Eto’o, Yaya, Salah, Drogba, Mane, etc.—who’ve won it all in Europe—what Afcon means to them. There is no debate to be had about whether it’s a major tournament. The answer is clear. End of."

Has Carragher apologised about his AFCON comments?

Despite the uproar, Carragher has yet to apologise or clarify his comments.

However, with increasing scrutiny on how African football is perceived on the global stage, his remarks serve as a reminder of the need for broader recognition of AFCON’s impact and the calibre of talent it showcases.

Meanwhile, Morocco will host the 35th edition of the AFCON as Mo Salah would hope he will be able to guide Egypt to another continental championship.

Interestingly, the 2025 edition of the biennial tournament will take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

This scheduling adjustment comes as FIFA expands the Club World Cup to 32 teams, with the larger tournament set to be held in June and July of this year.

Fans predict winner of 2025 AFCON

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how football fans have taken to social media to speculate on the potential winner of the 2025 AFCON.

While Ghana’s Black Stars will be absent from the continental tournament in Morocco, several top teams are set to compete in the prestigious biennial event.

