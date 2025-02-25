Jose Mourinho is dominating headlines after making a controversial comment against Galatasaray

The Fenerbahce boss has widely been lambasted for his unacceptable remarks and faces legal proceedings threats

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan head coach is yet to officially react to the backlash

José Mourinho has found himself embroiled in a controversy after recent comments he made about Galatasaray's bench.

The comments, which many have deemed offensive and inappropriate, are set to ignite legal proceedings from the Turkish club, who have indicated they will pursue criminal charges against the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Roma manager who recently met Ghana's Freda Ayisi.

The incident occurred during a heated match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce which ended 0-0 on Monday, where Mourinho, known for his fiery temperament and occasionally controversial statements, was captured on video making a comment about the Galatasaray bench.

What did Jose Mourinho say?

The footage, which quickly spread across social media, shows Mourinho likening the opposing team’s coaching staff and substitutes to monkeys, a remark that has sparked outrage among both Galatasaray supporters and the broader football community.

''I have to also thank the referee, with the Turkish referee, after the big dive in the first minute, and the bench, jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid, the Turkish referee would have a yellow card after the first minute and after 5 minutes, I would have to change him. So thankfully it was perfect,'' Galatasaray wrote on X.

Watch Jose Mourinho's controversial video below.

Reactions

The comment has reignited discussions around racism in football, a sport that has been grappling with incidents of discriminatory behavior for years.

@Oladapomikky1 wrote:

''Wow..... Jose Mourinho really disappoints me with this statement. Man will be nothing without Black players.''

@Ali_R_T reacted:

''He is racist. He has to be deported ASAP''

@LovedCarefully said:

''You are Nigerian and you suggest this? That’s why they make us write IELTS. How is “Jumping like monkeys” equal to “You are a monkey”

Galatasaray threatens criminal proceedings

Galatasaray, one of Turkey’s most successful football clubs, wasted no time in reacting to the comments. The club's management issued a public statement condemning Mourinho’s words, calling them "disrespectful" and "unacceptable" in the world of football.

They expressed their intent to take legal action against the 60-year-old coach, affirming that they would initiate criminal proceedings for what they viewed as an act of racism and defamation.

''Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Türkiye, Fenerbahçe manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people. Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric. We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA. Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahçe—an institution professing to uphold “exemplary moral values”—in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager,'' Galatasaray wrote on X.''

Jose Mourinho yet to respond

Mourinho has yet to publicly respond to the allegations or comment on the potential legal proceedings. However, his past controversies suggest that he is unlikely to remain silent for long. The outspoken manager has been known to defend his comments fiercely, often engaging in verbal sparring with critics, but the seriousness of the matter at hand may prompt a more measured response.

In the meantime, Galatasaray’s legal team is likely to proceed with their case, and the football world will be watching closely to see what consequences, if any, Mourinho will face for his controversial remarks.

