A young Brazilian footballer has left the football world in a state of mourning following news of his sudden demise

Vini Desouza's tragic death was confirmed by his club Warrington Town, who have set up a fund-raiser for his funeral

Before his passing, the 19-year-old scored seven goals in 13 appearances for the club's Under 21 side

The football world has been left in mourning following the heartbreaking news of the passing of talented young footballer Vini Desouza.

On Monday, February 24, Warrington Town, his club, issued an official statement confirming the devastating loss of the promising player.

Vini Desouza, 19, sadly passed away over the weekend, his club, Warrington Town confirmed. Photo credit: @theyellows/X.

Source: Twitter

"Warrington Town are saddened to report the passing of youth team player Vini Desouza," the club announced on its website.

Vini Desouza: A rising star gone too soon

Born in Brazil, Desouza spent his early years in Portugal before relocating to Walkden, near Manchester, a decade ago with his family.

His journey in English football took a promising turn when he joined Warrington Town in 2023, where he quickly made his mark with exceptional technical ability.

At just 19 years old, he became a vital figure in the club’s youth system, delivering 29 goal contributions in 42 appearances across the Under-18 and Under-21 squads, according to Warrington Worldwide.

His rapid development saw him earn opportunities with the senior side, featuring in pre-season friendlies and making a competitive appearance in the Cheshire Senior Cup.

Club honours Desouza, sets up GoFundMe for funeral

Despite the emotional weight of his sudden passing, Desouza’s Under-21 teammates displayed remarkable resilience by taking to the pitch just a day later, securing a 4-1 victory over Macclesfield on Sunday.

To honour his memory, Warrington Town will hold a minute’s applause before their first-team clash against Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night.

Warrington Town FC is a non-English club which competes in the National League North and play their home games at Cantilever Park. Photo credit: @theyellows/X.

Source: Twitter

In addition, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist his family in covering funeral expenses.

Heartfelt tributes from Desouza's teammates

Sam Gill, one of Desouza’s teammates, shared a moving tribute:

"Vini was a well-loved and much-valued player in our team. He grew into his character as his time at Warrington went on, and all of the lads had so much respect for him.

“He was an extremely talented footballer with so much ability, had a major impact coming in with us and consequently earning his space for training and playing matches with the first team.

“Vini is someone who will be missed dearly, both on the pitch and more importantly his character in the changing rooms and outside of football. We will all miss him and we send our condolences to his family at this difficult time.”

A lasting legacy

Though his journey was tragically cut short, Desouza’s influence at Warrington Town remains undeniable.

His talent, work ethic, and infectious spirit will be remembered by teammates, coaches, and supporters alike.

Young Liberian footballer tragically passes away

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that young Liberian footballer Amara Kamara tragically passed away while travelling to Ghana for medical treatment.

Kamara sustained an injury while playing for his club, Blackman Warriors FC, in the Division One League in Liberia.

His untimely demise has left Liberians in mourning, as he was regarded as a player with immense potential.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh