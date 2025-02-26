Manchester United want to sign Victor Osimhen in a swap deal with one of their players going to Napoli

The Premier League club have reportedly made the Nigerian striker their prime target this summer

Ruben Amorim needs a prolific striker as he seeks to rebuild Man United who have not won the EPL since 2012/13

In a move that could reshape the attacking lines of Ruben Amorim's side, Manchester United is reportedly looking to offer one of their players in a swap deal for Napoli’s prolific forward, Victor Osimhen.

The deal comes on the back of the United player's promising but inconsistent performances at Old Trafford and Osimhen’s sensational form at Napoli over the years coupled with his current loan stint at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Super Lig match between vs Fenerbahce at Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2025. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto, Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Rasmus Højlund - Osimhen possible swap

Højlund, 22, was brought in from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 with high hopes for his development and long-term potential. However, despite flashes of brilliance, his adaptation to Premier League football has been slower than anticipated.

With only 2 goals in 21 league games so far this season under his belt at the time of writing this article, Højlund has struggled to consistently find the back of the net in a competitive Manchester United side that has had its own challenges in attack.

United's attack has often lacked the clinical edge needed to challenge for top honors, and manager Amorim is said to be seeking more proven quality up front to give his team a cutting edge. They see that in Osimhen who they have pursued without success over the years.

Osimhen, proven goal-scorer

On the other hand, Victor Osimhen, who has been nothing short of sensational for Napoli in four seasons, netting 76 times in 133 games in all events, has attracted attention from clubs across Europe. The Nigerian striker was instrumental in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning campaign in 2023, scoring crucial goals and showcasing his blistering pace, physicality, and finishing ability.

Osimhen’s value has soared, and despite his current loan spell at Galatasaray for the 2024/25 season, Napoli’s interest in letting him go remains clear as they seek to capitalize on the striker's rising market value.

The twist in the deal is the fact that Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray. The Turkish club may want to buy him at the end of the season, but reports suggest that Napoli is open to selling him to a top club if the right offer comes along. Therefore Manchester United’s offer of Højlund could provide a solution that benefits all parties involved.

The potential swap deal would allow Manchester United to bring in a more established and proven goal scorer in Osimhen while giving Napoli a young, promising striker in Højlund to build their future around. The Nigerian forward would instantly become one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, with his physical attributes and goal-scoring prowess fitting perfectly into United’s offensive strategy.

Furthermore, the chance to partner up with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho could help Osimhen thrive in a Premier League environment.

Nigeria attacker Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray featured in the Super Lig match vs Fenerbahce at Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2025. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Big clubs to compete for Osimhen

The move would also have significant implications for the rest of European football. With Osimhen on the move, several other clubs, including Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal, are likely to keep a close eye on the situation.

While the deal remains speculative for now, discussions between the two clubs are expected to heat up as the summer transfer window approaches.

Best African players to improve Man United

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Victor Osimhen forms part of the leading African players who could be instant hits at Manchester United.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh