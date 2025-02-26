Sadio Mane’s Emotional Goal Celebration With Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Viral

Sadio Mané scored his first goal after drawing blank in nine successive games for Al-Nassr

The former Liverpool and Premier League star thanked Cristiano Ronaldo in a touching goal celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the race for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot this season, but was still generous to Mané

Sadio Mané’s goal-scoring drought came to an end on Tuesday as he netted his first goal in 10 games during Al-Nassr’s 2-0 victory against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

The goal came in the dying moments of the match when Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's star forward, allowed Mané to take and convert a late penalty, showing sportsmanship and respect for his struggling teammate.

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr scores 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match vs Al Wehda at King Abdulaziz Sports City on February 25, 2025 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Image credit: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's generosity

The match, which was crucial for Al-Nassr as they aimed to maintain their position at the top of the league standings, saw the team perform well, controlling the game for large spells.

Ronaldo scored in the 48th minute to put his team ahead and in stoppage time, Al-Nassr earned a penalty, with Ronaldo drawing the foul in the box.

In a moment that would speak volumes about the unity within Al-Nassr's squad, Ronaldo, who could have easily taken the penalty himself to potentially increase his tally to 18 in the top scorers chart, opted to pass the responsibility to Mané.

Mané ends bad run

The former Manchester United and Premier League star was recently snubbed by Karim Benzema in the latter's opinion regarding the greatest player of all-time debate

This decision was met with a gracious gesture from the Senegalese international, who, visibly appreciative, pointed two fingers at Ronaldo during his celebration as seen in the picture below.

The symbolic gesture was a show of thanks, recognizing his teammate’s selflessness and leadership on and off the pitch.

For Mané, the goal was significant not just because it helped seal the win but because it ended a personal dry spell that had been weighing on him.

Since his high-profile move to Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich, Mané has been expected to deliver consistently, but this goal was his first in 10 matches.

The burden of expectation had grown heavier with each passing game without a goal, but this strike provided a much-needed confidence boost for the former Liverpool attacker.

NUARY 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates his goal with teammate Sadio Mané on January 26, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image credit: Al Nassr FC/Al Nassr FC

Source: Getty Images

Al-Nassr in the top four

Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win strengthens their position in the title race, and the result was an important one to maintain momentum as they look to secure domestic supremacy.

Ronaldo's team are 3rd with 47 points after 22 games, 8 points adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad who play on Wednesday.

The penalty, while a simple affair in football terms, reflected a deeper narrative: one of camaraderie, trust, and respect between two of the biggest names in world football.

For the 2019 AFCON winner, this goal is more than just a statistic; it’s a personal triumph and a reminder of the significance of his teammates in achieving success.

As the team celebrated after the match, the bond between Ronaldo and Mané was evident.

This act of generosity from Ronaldo signals that Al-Nassr is not just a collection of superstars but a cohesive unit working toward shared goals.

For Mané, it’s a fresh start, a goal that could propel him into a strong finish to the season, supported by the brotherhood that has been built within the team.

Sam Johnson picks Ghana's greatest striker

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Sam Johnson's opinion on who Ghana's greatest striker of all-time is in an interesting selection where the likes of Tony Yeboah and Opoku Afriyie were snubbed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh