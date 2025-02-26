Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has defended ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho amid racism allegation

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager has been accused by Galatasaray of making racist comments

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce played out a goalless draw game in their meeting on Monday night

Ghana legend Michael Essien has jumped to the defence of former manager Jose Mourinho following allegations of racism from Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has been accused by the Turkish club of making racist comment during the game against Fenerbahce.

Michael Essien reacts to racism allegations at former coach Jose Mourinho. Photo: Victor Carretero Twitter/ @MichaelEssien

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho, the manager of Fenerbahce's reacted after the game by making a statement which is believed to be what triggered Galatasaray.

Galatasaray have opened a 'criminal investigations' against the Portuguese, alleging he said the home team were "jumping like monkeys".

"I have to thank the referee. After the big dive in the first minute and their bench jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid... with a Turkish referee you would have a yellow card after one minute and after five minutes I would have to change him," said Mourinho after the game, as quoted by the BBC.

"I went to the referee's dressing room after the game, of course the fourth official was there, a Turkish referee. I told him 'thank you for coming here, you come for a big match' and I turned myself to the fourth official and I said 'if you were a referee this match would be a disaster'."

His reaction generated some fury from the club but his former players including Essien have defended the coach.

Essien posted a photo of himself, Didier Drogba and the ex-Chelsea manager with emojis of love on social media, signifying Mourinho's love for everyone devoid of race.

Galatasaray release statement on Mourinho

In a lengthy statement, Galatasaray described Mourinho's post-match comments as purely racist.

Michael Essien displays support for Jose Mourinho amid allegations of racism. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Part of the statement read: "As every sensible person can see and understand, these statements used by Jose Mourinho to describe the excessive reaction of the opposing team's technical staff to the referee decisions during the match can in no way be associated with racism.

"Trying to portray this statement as racist is a completely malicious approach.

"We would like to inform the public that we will use our legal rights regarding this pathetic slander that was made in order to take the competition off the field, change the agenda and manipulate it."

Mourinho moved to the Turkish Superlig last summer after leaving Italian giants AS Roma, where he won the inaugural Europa Conference League.

The former Real Madrid manager has enjoyed success at most of the clubs he coached including, winning the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan.

