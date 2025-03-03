Mohammed Kudus has finally broken his silence about who handles West Ham United's TikTok account

The Black Stars playmaker has been largely fingered as the unseen hand behind West Ham's vibrant and Ghanaian-centric content

Despite his response about the rumours, fans disagreed with him, insisting he is the one who handles the acocunt

For months, speculation has swirled around West Ham United’s TikTok account, with many fans convinced that Mohammed Kudus is the unseen force behind the club’s Ghanaian-centric content.

Now, the 24-year-old has finally spoken out to set the record straight.

Who is behind West Ham's TikTok account?

West Ham’s presence on the video-sharing platform has grown significantly, amassing over six million followers.

A key factor in this surge has been the club’s creative use of Ghanaian-themed content—often featuring Kudus himself, with popular Ghanaian tunes playing in the background.

This strategic approach has naturally attracted a strong following from Ghana, with fans engaging heavily with the club’s posts.

Given the consistency of this content style, many supporters have long suspected that the 24-year-old is secretly running the account.

The Black Stars playmaker’s seamless connection with the Ghanaian audience, coupled with West Ham’s ability to tap into trending local sounds, only fueled these claims.

Kudus breaks silence about who handles West Ham's TikTok account

However, in a recent lighthearted moment captured on video and shared across the club’s social media platforms, Kudus finally addressed the rumors.

After receiving the 'Admin's Favourite Player' Award, the former Ajax star took the opportunity to respond to the growing narrative linking him to West Ham’s digital operations.

"Most Ghanaians think I'm the one controlling the page," Kudus admitted with a chuckle.

The club’s social media admin, a lady who appeared amused by the ongoing speculation, playfully responded, "I know," before adding, "maybe one day."

Fans react to Kudus' admission about West Ham's TikTok account

Despite Kudus' denial, not everyone was convinced.

Fans flooded the comments section with humorous responses, insisting he was simply trying to cover up his behind-the-scenes involvement.

@ClareTergu boldly wrote:

"Kudus still isn’t beating the allegations of managing the club’s page on TikTok regardless 😂😂😂😂❤️🇬🇭"

@SalifuO87186827, unconvinced with Kudus' admission, added:

"Kudus is the one controlling your TikTok account, you can’t tell me otherwise 😂😂"

@GeorgeIwal playfully insisted:

"Kudus thinks he can lie to us? He’s definitely the one managing the account 😁"

@otfyahoo jokingly said:

"Even the girl is aware 😭😂"

@Mis_habada concluded with a lighthearted accusation:

"Kudus stop!😂😂 we know you know."

Though the mystery has seemingly been solved, fans remain unconvinced, and the playful conspiracy continues.

Whether or not Kudus has ever had a hand in running the account, one thing is clear—West Ham’s social media strategy has successfully kept fans engaged while strengthening the club’s bond with its Ghanaian audience.

West Ham manager praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham manager Graham Potter heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian international stood out as one of the Hammers' top performers in their London derby triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates.

