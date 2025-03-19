Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien has shared his thoughts on Jamie Carragher's controversial remarks about the AFCON

The 42-year-old who represented Ghana at three AFCON tournaments described Carragher as 'ignorant and naive'

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea star has explained why he rejected a chance to become a member of Otto Addo's Black Stars coaching staff

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Michael Essien has weighed in on the storm surrounding Jamie Carragher’s remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Chelsea midfield enforcer, who donned Ghana’s colours in three editions of the tournament, shared his thoughts on the ex-Liverpool defender’s dismissive stance.

Michael Essien schooled Jamie Carragher following the latter's disrespectful remarks about the AFCON. Photos by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty and @SportyFM_/X.

Source: Getty Images

Jamie Carragher’s AFCON controversy

The issue arose during a punditry session where Carragher assessed Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

He suggested that the Egyptian winger lacked success in major competitions, a statement that drew immediate pushback from fellow analysts, who reminded him that AFCON could be a game-changer in Salah’s bid for the prestigious individual award.

However, Carragher appeared to belittle the significance of the competition, an attitude that sparked outrage among fans and African football enthusiasts.

Amid heavy criticism, he later clarified his stance, walking back on his initial comments.

Essien's take on Carragher's comments

Known for his composed and measured approach, Essien addressed the controversy with characteristic diplomacy.

While he refrained from an outright rebuke, the former Ghana international made his feelings clear.

"I think Jamie Carragher was naive and ignorant in his comments about AFCON. My ex-teammates have addressed him, so I’m fine," he told Sporty FM.

Having competed at three AFCON tournaments, Essien understands the significance of the competition and the weight it carries in African football.

Though he never lifted the trophy, he remains a firm advocate for its prestige on the global stage.

Essien’s AFCON journey: A case of what could have been

The 42-year-old midfield maestro made nine appearances, scoring three goals and registering two assists, per Transfermarkt.

Despite his contributions, his AFCON story was one of misfortune, with injuries frequently ruling him out during the January-February window, when the tournament traditionally takes place.

Michael Essien played an instrumental role in guiding the Black Stars to a third-placed finish at the 2008 AFCON hosted by Ghana. Photo by ben radford.

Source: Getty Images

His best chance at continental glory came in 2008, when Ghana reached the semi-finals, only to fall short against Cameroon.

Two years later, he was part of the 2010 squad, but after featuring in the final 45 minutes against Ivory Coast, a meniscus injury sidelined him for the rest of the tournament.

That campaign saw Asamoah Gyan lead the Black Stars to the final, but a solitary Mohamed Gedo strike handed Egypt their third consecutive title, leaving Ghana with silver.

Why Michael Essien rejected Black Stars coaching job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien revealed his reasons for rejecting an opportunity to coach the Black Stars.

The 42-year-old was among the shortlisted candidates for the assistant coaching role with the senior national team.

Although he declined the chance to join Otto Addo’s technical team, many still see him as a strong contender for a future role.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh