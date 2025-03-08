Two Premier League sides are reportedly in a close competition to sign Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

The Black Stars of Ghana attacker is having his personal best season in 2024/25 campaign with the Cherries

Bournemouth would command a significant transfer fee to let go one of their leading players

Two Premier League sides have been linked with a potential move for Bournemouth's highly-rated striker Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghanaian forward has been making waves in the English top-flight this season, scoring seven goals for the Cherries so far. With his impressive performances, Semenyo has caught the attention of many, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who are reportedly eyeing a January transfer for the 23-year-old striker according to the justarsenal portal.

Semenyo's growth in the Premier League

Antoine Semenyo's journey to the EPL has been one marked by hard work, persistence, and natural talent as he seek to improve his Premier League record. The forward initially rose to prominence with Bristol City, where his performances in the EFL Championship earned him a reputation as one of the most promising young attackers in English football. After his successful spell at Ashton Gate, Semenyo made a move to Bournemouth in January 2023 for a reported fee of around £10 million.

Since his move to the South Coast, Semenyo has adapted quickly to life in the Premier League, showcasing his ability to excel in one of the best leagues in the world. His tally of seven goals this season has been a bright spot for a Bournemouth side, and is expected to bring that same form to the Black Stars in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Semenyo’s individual performances have been a silver lining, and he has consistently proven himself as a player capable of competing at the highest level of English football.

The Ghana international's technical abilities in the 2024/25 season are complemented by his pace, strength, and sharp movement off the ball. His versatility allows him to play across multiple attacking positions, be it as a central striker, a second striker, or even a wide forward. These attributes make him an intriguing prospect for top clubs, with Arsenal emerging as a potential suitor.

Arsenal and Tottenham chase Semenyo

The interests from Arsenal and Tottenham in Semenyo are not surprising given the two team's need to bolster their attacking options. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have seen significant progress, with the team challenging for both the Premier League title and European competition. However, Arteta's side has sometimes struggled with depth in the forward positions.

Semenyo’s ability to score goals, combined with his adaptability, makes him a strong fit for Arsenal’s attacking philosophy. Arteta has frequently spoken about the importance of having a dynamic and fluid attack, and Semenyo’s ability to operate in various attacking roles could give Arsenal the flexibility they need to challenge on multiple fronts. His direct style of play and penchant for making runs into the box would align well with the fast-paced attacking football Arsenal have become known for.

In addition to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in signing Antoine Semenyo, and are willing to pay between €40-50 million for his services in a move to edge out the Gunners. Spurs' interest in the Bournemouth striker comes as they look to bolster their attacking options under manager Ange Postecoglou.

His physicality, pace, and goal-scoring instincts could provide Spurs with a much-needed alternative up front, especially as they continue their quest for top-four finishes and European football. The competition between two North London rivals for Semenyo’s signature could make for an intriguing transfer saga in the coming weeks.

If Semenyo does make the move to Arsenal, his potential to grow under the guidance of Arteta and alongside some of the Premier League's top talents, such as Thomas Partey, is immense. The Gunners' attacking unit has flourished in recent seasons, and with the right coaching, Semenyo could develop into a key player for the club.

At just 25 years of age, he is still in the early stages of his career and has room to improve further. His technical ability, work rate, and versatility in attack give him a solid foundation to succeed at a club of Arsenal's stature. If given the right opportunities, Semenyo could prove to be a valuable addition to the squad, offering both depth and quality in the final third.

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo is expected to carry his strong club form into the upcoming World Cup qualifiers for Ghana, where he will play a key role in the Black Stars’ quest for qualification. Having impressed with his goal-scoring ability and overall contribution at Bournemouth, Semenyo's confidence will be high as he steps onto the international stage.

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, experienced football personality, Micky Charles, believes recent Ghana coaches have failed to get the most out of a talented group of players including Antoine Semenyo.

''I always say that we do not lack talents. Look at players like Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus. You cannot tell me they are not quality. Semenyo is quality, and we have seen his performances in the Premier League. So, I am surprised when they come here, the Black Stars coaches have failed to get the best out of these players.'' Micky Charles said.

Otto Addo would be relying on his pace, physicality, and clinical finishing to make an impact in the crucial qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month. Semenyo’s ability to adapt to different playing styles and his sharpness in front of goal make him a vital asset to Ghana’s attacking setup, and fans will be hoping he can replicate his Premier League success for the national team as they aim for a spot in the next World Cup.

Dan Owusu's advice for Semenyo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the advice of former Ghana international player Dan Owusu to Antoine Semenyo.

The legend urged Semenyo not to follow the money when he considers his options ahead of the summer 2025 transfer period.

