Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both eyeing a move for Bournemouth's versatile forward, Antoine Semenyo, ahead of the summer transfer window

The 25-year-old Ghanaian, who has impressed with nine goals and five assists this season, is also attracting interest from Chelsea, Newcastle, and Napoli

With Spurs reportedly leading the race with a €40 million bid, United will need to move quickly if they hope to secure his signature

Ruben Amorim is determined to reshape Manchester United’s squad, not just by adding quality but by enhancing the team’s physicality to match his demanding, high-intensity style of play.

The Portuguese manager has expressed his frustration with the club’s previous recruitment strategy, which has resulted in a squad more suited to counter-attacking than the possession-based approach he envisions.

This issue was evident in United’s recent clash with Arsenal, where Amorim admitted he was forced to adopt a low-block defensive strategy due to the limitations of his current squad.

However, ahead of the 2024/25 season, significant squad changes are expected, and one of the players on United’s radar is Bournemouth’s versatile forward, Antoine Semenyo.

A powerful and versatile attacking option

Semenyo, known for his physical presence, demonstrated his prowess against Amorim’s side, scoring and tormenting Noussair Mazraoui on the right flank.

The Ghanaian international can operate effectively across multiple positions, including both wings, as a center-forward, and even in midfield—a key attribute that makes him an appealing target for United.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season, registering nine goals and five assists. Reports from CaughtOffside suggest that Manchester United are among the clubs keen on securing his services, but they face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Napoli.

Spurs leading the race, United eyeing a hijack

Currently, Tottenham are in pole position, reportedly preparing a €40 million bid for the Bournemouth star, with hopes of sealing the deal next summer.

“Tottenham are set to test the waters with a bid of around €40m for the transfer of in-form Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo,” CaughtOffside revealed, adding that several other top clubs, including Arsenal, United, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Napoli, are also monitoring the situation closely.

Semenyo, eager to make the jump to a bigger club, is unlikely to face resistance from Bournemouth, given the financial muscle of the interested parties.

With a contract running until 2029, the Cherries will aim to maximize their profit on a player they signed for just €10.25 million from Bristol City in 2023.

For Manchester United, the 25-year-old fits INEOS’ recruitment strategy, being Premier League-proven and relatively affordable compared to other high-profile targets.

However, whether they can outmaneuver Tottenham and the rest in the race for Semenyo’s signature remains to be seen.

