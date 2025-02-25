The Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has initiated a legal action against sports journalist Atta Poku

The GFA boss claims his professional and personal reputation has been damaged severely by Poku's baseless allegations

YEN.com.gh contacted the Kumasi-based Atta Poku in relation to this significant legal development

In a significant legal development, Kurt E.S. Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has filed a lawsuit against sports journalist Atta Poku and his employers, Teraone Media, for defamation.

Okraku is seeking a hefty GHS 30 million in damages following a series of allegations made by Mr. Poku who works with Kumasi-based Sompa FM/TV.

The GFA President claims Poku's allegations are not only baseless but also severely damaging to his reputation and has gone to the law court to seek redress according to Ghanasoccernet.com and subsequently confirmed by YEN.com.gh.

Tension between GFA and the media

The lawsuit highlights the growing tensions between Ghana’s football administration and certain media personalities who have been critical of Okraku’s leadership, especially following the death of Kotoko supporter Pooley on February 2 in Nsoatre, with Bechem United offering a GHC 100, 000 reward for anyone who provides key information leading to the arrest of the suspected killer.

Per the sports website, the journalist made the slanderous statements against the Ghana FA boss on radio dated November 18 and November 28, 2024.

According to Okraku, who is set to become a CAF executive committee member, these accusations, which include unfounded claims of corruption, mismanagement of funds, and unethical conduct within the GFA, are completely false and damaging to his professional and personal reputation.

The journalist has reportedly made these allegations during various public appearances and media interviews. However, Okraku’s legal team maintains that the journalist has failed to provide any credible evidence to substantiate his claims.

It is the position of the GFA president and his lawyers that unfounded accusations in the Ghanaian media can harm the reputation of individuals, particularly those holding public office, such as the President of the GFA.

Reaction from Atta Poku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh solicited for reactions from Atta Poku regarding the lawsuit. The journalist did not confirm nor deny a legal action has been launched against him. However, he promised to respond to us after consultations with his management and counsel. This article would be updated accordingly if he does give us his reply.

GHC 30 million damages

The GHS 30 million sought by Okraku as damages is an eye-watering figure that signals how seriously the GFA President is taking this case. In the court filings, Okraku’s legal team emphasized that the defamation has not only caused him personal distress but has also affected his leadership role and the operations of the GFA.

Such a lawsuit could set a precedent for how defamation cases in the public and media spaces are handled in the future, particularly in the realm of sports journalism as seen in the case between former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi and Multimedia journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Songo.

With Ghana's legal system recognizing defamation as a serious offense that can damage an individual’s livelihood and standing, Okraku’s legal pursuit signals that public figures are prepared to take legal action in defending their honor.

From a financial perspective, the GHS 30 million claim reflects the seriousness of the damage allegedly caused by the journalist’s accusations.

Return of GPL

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Asante Kotoko's latest decision on the Ghana Premier League after meeting with the Ghana Football Association.

