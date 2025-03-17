Inter Miami rolled back the hands of time to score a vintage goal for Inter Miami in the MLS

The eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient left the defender on the floor before finishing off the move with a sublime goal

His heroics ensured Inter Miami currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference in the ongoing 2025 MLS season

Lionel Messi rolled back the years with a moment of brilliance as Inter Miami staged a comeback to secure a crucial victory over Atlanta United in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Fresh from guiding his side to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, the Argentine maestro opened his goal-scoring account for the 2025 campaign in breathtaking fashion.

Lionel Messi 'destroyed' Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams before scoring a vintage goal in the MLS. Photo by Todd Kirkland.

Source: Getty Images

Messi 'destroys' defender with insane dribble before scoring golazo

Capitalising on a defensive lapse, Messi dispossessed an opponent before effortlessly gliding past a defender with a dazzling dribble, per Sports Illustrated.

With the ever-reliable Brad Guzan charging out, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner executed a sublime lob, leaving the goalkeeper stranded as the ball nestled into the net.

That piece of artistry restored parity for the Herons, who had fallen behind early, courtesy of Emmanuel Latte Lath’s well-taken opener in the 11th minute, as reported by GOAL.

Messi spurs Inter Miami to win at Atlanta United

Miami, undeterred by the initial setback, grew in confidence, with Messi’s equaliser serving as the turning point.

Their persistence paid off late in the encounter when Fafa Picault found the back of the net to seal all three points.

Javier Mascherano’s men now sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with 10 points from four matches.

Lionel Messi's lobbed goal over Brad Guzan was his 824th career goal. Photo by Todd Kirkland.

Source: Getty Images

Although the season remains in its infancy, their strong start underscores why they dominated the conference last year.

However, painful memories of their shock playoff exit against Atlanta still linger, serving as a reminder that consistency is key in the quest for a maiden MLS Cup triumph.

Fans laud Messi's magical goal

Following Messi’s mesmerising performance, fans flooded social media with praise, marvelling at his enduring genius.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@Zumar_0 hailed the Argentine:

"Vintage Messi! The GOAT does it again with pure magic."

@Desmund_Oris commented:

"Lol, it’s too easy for him. He is going again this season."

@AlexStar_Rap lauded the 2022 World Cup winner:

"So impressive. He is still so good at this age. I understand MLS isn't Ligue 1 or La Liga, but it's definitely a solid team that he is showing up against."

@Sundayjctrucks waxed lyrical about Messi:

"Messi is just unreal! How does he keep doing this? GOAT things! Nobody does it like him."

@Fcb_finest concluded with appellations:

"The greatest there was, the greatest there is, the greatest there ever will be."

With each performance, Messi continues to remind the world why his name is etched in footballing folklore, proving that even at this stage of his career, the magic is far from fading.

Messi receives Bob Marley's shirt on visit to Jamaica

YEN.com.gh also reported that Lionel Messi received a warm reception upon his first visit to Jamaica.

In a photo shared on social media, the football legend was gifted a special jersey featuring Bob Marley playing football, presented by Jamaica's Sports Minister, Honourable Olivia Grange.

