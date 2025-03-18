The important player has been struggling with the injury for weeks but continued to feature for his club

The French star player will miss the Nations League quarterfinals against Croatia due to an ankle injury

France will need to adapt their attack as they face Croatia without one of their top forwards

French forward Marcus Thuram, who has been a standout performer for Inter Milan this season, will be sidelined for the Nations League quarterfinals against Croatia due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Despite being called up by French national team head coach Didier Deschamps for the March training camp, Thuram’s injury has prevented him from playing in the crucial fixture. This news will be disappointing for both the French team and Thuram, who has been in excellent form for his club.

Thuram's Injury woes

The son of ex-France international Lilian Thuram, who has been nursing an ankle injury for several weeks, has been struggling with the discomfort throughout recent matches for Inter Milan. Despite the injury, he continued to play, contributing significantly to his team's efforts, including scoring 16 goals and providing 4 assists so far this season.

His impressive performances in Serie A and other competitions had made him a key player for both his club and the French national team.

However, after careful assessment by the French medical staff, it became clear that Thuram would not be able to participate in the Nations League quarterfinals against Croatia. The team’s management confirmed this decision in an official statement released on Monday at their training base in Clairefontaine.

"Called up by Didier Deschamps as one of the twenty-four players selected for the Nations League quarter-finals against Croatia, Marcus Thuram reported to the National Football Center in Clairefontaine (Yvelines) on Monday afternoon. The Inter Milan striker was examined by Dr. Franck Le Gall before undergoing tests. Due to recurring pain in his left ankle, Marcus Thuram will not be able to participate in the matches scheduled for Thursday, March 20th in Split and Sunday, March 23rd at the Stade de France against Croatia. Didier Deschamps has therefore decided to release him to his club. The coach is currently relying on a squad of twenty-three players."

Thuram's impact at Inter Milan

This season, the 27-year old has emerged as one of Inter Milan’s most influential players, having been involved in a total of 20 goal contributions across all competitions. His dynamic forward play, technical ability, and clinical finishing have earned him widespread praise.

His performance has also garnered attention from international observers, solidifying his place in both Simone Inzaghi's Inter formation and Didier Deschamps' squad. His absence in the upcoming match against Croatia will clearly be felt by the French national team.

France's options without Thuram

The French national are expected to be fine in terms of their attacking lineup for the crucial Nations League encounter against Croatia. Without Thuram, Deschamps may rely on other attacking players in the squad to fill the void.

Players such as Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid who recently sent a positive message to PSG, Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus, Ousmane Dembele of PSG, are likely to take on even more responsibility in the absence of Thuram, with the trio all capable of leading the attack and creating scoring opportunities.

