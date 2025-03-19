Jerry Afriyie’s first appearance for the Black Stars saw him score a goal in Ghana's 1-2 loss to Niger in Accra

On loan at CD Lugo, Afriyie made an immediate impact by scoring a brace in just his second match for the club

At just 18 years old, Jerry Afriyie has already proven himself as a future star for the Black Stars

As Ghana gears up for its crucial World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday, one player whose name has been making waves is 18-year-old striker Jerry Afriyie.

Currently plying his trade in Spain with CD Lugo on loan from Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah, Afriyie is a young talent that has quickly impressed both at the international and club level.

Despite being just 18, his recent performances for the Black Stars and CD Lugo signal that he is ready to take on a starting role for Otto Addo's team in this high-stakes World Cup qualifier.

Here are five compelling reasons why teenage striking sensation Jerry Afriyie deserves to start for the Black Stars against Chad.

1. A promising debut for Ghana

Jerry Afriyie’s international debut for Ghana was nothing short of impressive. Although Ghana suffered a 1-2 loss to Niger in the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers, Afriyie emerged as one of the standout performers. His ability to make an immediate impact despite the loss caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Afriyie’s goal in the game against Niger was a testament to his natural ability in front of goal. Scoring in his first outing for the national team is a significant achievement, especially considering the pressure that comes with representing a country with such a rich footballing history.

Despite Ghana’s failure to qualify for AFCON 2025, Afriyie’s performance was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Black Stars.

It is clear that the ex-Thought FC attacker possesses the quality to deliver at the highest level.

Given that he was able to find the back of the net in a competitive international match so early in his Black Stars career, there is no reason why he should not be given the chance to start in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad.

2. Great start at CD Lugo

The domestic form of a player plays a crucial role in determining whether they should start for their national team.

Jerry Afriyie has certainly caught the eye with his performances in the Spanish football pyramid.

The teenager has wasted no time making an impact at CD Lugo, and his recent performances have been nothing short of stellar.

In his second match for the club, he scored a brace in a thrilling 2-3 defeat to Barakaldo on March 9th. Scoring two goals in just his second outing with the Spanish team was a significant achievement.

Such form at the club level cannot be overlooked when it comes to making decisions for the national team.

Afriyie has shown that he can consistently find the back of the net, and his recent brace will undoubtedly give him a boost of confidence heading into the World Cup qualifiers.

With his current form, it would be a missed opportunity for Ottto Addo not to include him in the starting lineup against Chad.

The Black Stars need a striker who is in good form, and Afriyie fits that bill perfectly.

3. A natural goal poacher

One of Jerry Afriyie’s most notable attributes is his knack for being in the right place at the right time. This is the hallmark of a natural goal poacher.

The ability to position oneself effectively in the penalty box, read the game, and convert chances into goals is something that many strikers struggle with.

However, Afriyie has demonstrated time and again that he has this skill in abundance.

His goal-scoring instinct is complemented by his physical presence. At just 18 years old, the talented player already possesses the strength and composure required to compete at the highest levels of football.

He is not easily pushed off the ball and can hold his own against more experienced defenders. His awareness in the box, combined with his ability to finish chances, makes him a potent threat for any opposition, and Otto Addo might want to line up Afriyie and Premier League star Antoine Semenyo in a two-pronged attack.

4. Jerry Afriyie is the future

The 18-year-old is undoubtedly the future of the Black Stars. At just 18 years old, his exceptional talent, goal-scoring instincts, and composure under pressure make him a player to watch for years to come.

Afriyie’s performances for both Ghana and CD Lugo demonstrate his potential to become a key figure for the national team.

His maturity on the pitch, despite his youth, speaks volumes about his ability to handle big moments.

As he continues to develop, Jerry Afriyie has the potential to lead the Black Stars’ attack for many years, offering hope for the team’s future success.

5. Suits Ghana's playing style

Moreover, Afriyie’s playing style is well-suited to the way Ghana tends to approach its international fixtures.

The Black Stars often look to play direct, fast-paced football, particularly when they are facing teams that may not offer as much resistance in terms of quality.

Afriyie’s ability to operate in tight spaces, combined with his quick decision-making in the penalty area, makes him an ideal player for such a system.

