Japan becomes the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after victory on Wednesday in Asian qualifiers

Daichi Kamada's 66th-minute goal and Takefusa Kubo's 87th-minute strike secured Japan's place in the tournament

The qualification is the 8th successive time Japan would be appearing at the global football event

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a historic achievement for Japanese football, Japan secured its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first team to officially qualify for the tournament.

This remarkable feat was accomplished on Wednesday, March 20, after Japan triumphed 2-0 over Bahrain in their Asian qualifying match. The win, which took place in Saitama, Japan, confirmed the Samurai Blue's qualification for the global football spectacle co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, with the Black Stars of Ghana also expected to boost their qualification chances with a win against Chad on Friday with this Otto Addo's possible lineup.

Daizen Maeda, Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito of Japan celebrate qualifying for the 2026 FIFA WC following the 2-0 victory vs Bahrain on March 20, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. Image credit: by Kenta Harada

Source: Getty Images

Japan qualify with 3 games to spare

With three matches still to play in the qualification group, Japan's victory propelled them to the top of Group C with an impressive 19 points. The team’s consistent form throughout the qualifying campaign ensured they could not be caught, guaranteeing their participation in the 2026 World Cup. This will be Japan’s eight consecutive appearance in the prestigious tournament, a testament to the country’s development and passion for football.

The match against Bahrain was a tense affair, with both teams battling for crucial points in the qualification process. Bahrain, who were positioned in fifth place before the match, needed a victory to keep their hopes of qualification alive. However, Japan’s clinical finishing and solid defensive play proved too much for the Bahrainis to handle.

Second-half breakthrough

The breakthrough came in the 66th minute, when Daichi Kamada found the back of the net. The goal was the result of a brilliant team move, with Kamada seizing a perfect opportunity to strike after a well-executed pass from midfielder Gaku Shibasaki. Kamada’s calm and composed finish helped settle any nerves among the Japanese players and fans alike, giving Japan a deserved lead in front of a passionate home crowd.

Daichi Kamada of Japan celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier Group C match vs Bahrain on March 20, 2025. Image credit: Koji Watanabe

Source: Getty Images

The second goal, which sealed Japan’s qualification, came in the 87th minute through Takefusa Kubo. Kubo, who had been a constant threat on the wing throughout the match, displayed his trademark pace and skill. After a quick counter-attack, Kubo expertly slotted the ball past the Bahraini goalkeeper, doubling Japan’s advantage and confirming their place at the 2026 World Cup. Kubo’s goal not only marked his personal contribution to Japan’s success but also highlighted the wealth of talent at Japan’s disposal in this qualifying campaign.

The Japanese team, under the guidance of head coach Hajime Moriyasu, has displayed remarkable consistency throughout their qualification process. Moriyasu, who has been at the helm since 2018, has molded a squad that blends youthful talent with experienced players, creating a well-rounded and competitive team. Key players such as Kamada, Kubo, and captain Maya Yoshida have played crucial roles in ensuring Japan’s dominance in Group C as they are guaranteed to finish as group winners or runners-up.

Japanese football on the rise

Japan’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is not only a moment of personal achievement for the players but also a reflection of the growing stature of Asian football on the global stage. With a squad that boasts both technical ability and tactical discipline, Japan is set to be a formidable force in the tournament.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Japan will be looking to build on their successful qualification campaign and continue their strong tradition in the competition. With the likes of Kamada and Kubo leading the charge, the Samurai Blue will be eager to showcase their talents on football’s grandest stage and challenge for a deep run in the tournament.

Kudus names dream team ahead of Ghana vs Chad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mohammed Kudus' ultimate dream team ahead of the Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier on Friday in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh