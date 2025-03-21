Mikel Arteta has postponed contract talks with Ghana international Thomas Partey to focus on Arsenal's title push

Despite his future with the Gunners remaining uncertain, Partey has been one of Arsenal's best players this season

Spanish giants Barcelona continue to monitor Ghanaian international Thomas Partey as his contract with Arsenal approaches its expiration

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided to postpone contract talks with Thomas Partey until later in the season, as the club focuses on their title aspirations.

Partey has overcome past injury struggles to deliver an impressive 2023/24 season, establishing himself as one of Arsenal’s best performers.

The 31-year-old has ben one of Arsenal's most consistent stars so far, contributing two goals and two assists while displaying remarkable consistency and fitness throughout the campaign.

Partey’s influence has also extended to Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League journey, where he played a crucial role by starting all six group-stage matches.

The Ghana international's strong performances have been vital in both domestic and European competitions, solidifying his importance to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Why Partey's contract talk is delayed

His current deal expires this summer, and it allows the midfielder to negotiate with foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a potential free transfer.

Despite this looming deadline, Arteta remains confident that delaying discussions is the best approach to maintain focus on Arsenal’s immediate goals.

“I don’t want to start these conversations now,” Arteta stated.

“The focus has to be on what we have to achieve this season. They understand the intentions, and we’ll address their situations later.”

The Arsenal boss emphasised the value of open communication and highlighted Partey’s importance to the squad.

“Thomas is a crucial player for us, and I want to keep him in the right mindset. The most critical part of the season is approaching, and we need everyone fully committed,” Arteta added.

As Arsenal chase their first Premier League title in nearly two decades, the Gunners will hope the delayed contract talks don’t disrupt Partey’s performances on the pitch.

Barcelona want to sign Partey

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly keen to secure Partey on a free transfer as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan club is once again exploring options to offload De Jong this summer due to his high wages.

La Blaugrana is also looking at options to be Marc Casado's backup and feels that Partey, who has played for Atletico Madrid in La Liga in the past, can fulfil that role well.

Partey is set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal with the Gunners expires.

‘Former Atlético player from 2015 to 2020, Deco has valued him for a long time and is aware of his situation, although Arsenal is bidding strongly to retain him.’

Partey receives glowing praise from Arsenal fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Partey earned rave reviews from fans following his man-of-the-match performance for Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Partey played a crucial role as the Gunners climbed from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League.

His consistent displays in the heart of midfield have seen him being described as Arsenal's valuable asset.

