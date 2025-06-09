Deputy Black Stars coach John Paintsil rolled back the hands of time as he took to the La Bawaleshie park

The 43-year-old joined a host of past and present footballers in an exciting kickabout game dubbed Monday Stars

His club, Paintsil FC, are preparing for the Greater Accra Division Two Middle League after a stellar campaign

Age didn't stop Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil from lacing up his boots once again as he took part in a casual football match at La Bawaleshie Park in Accra.

The former national team defender, now fully focused on coaching, joined a mix of ex-professionals and current players on Monday, June 9, for an exciting kickabout session on the well-known 'Sakora' pitch in East Legon.

Black Stars deputy coach John Paintsil in action at the La Bawaleshie park. Photo credit: @officialmeatpie/TikTok and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

John Paintsil rolls back the years at La Bawaleshie park

In a video shared by @officialmeatpie18 on TikTok, the 43-year-old showed he still had a few tricks up his sleeve.

Dressed in a white T-shirt covered with a mint-green bib, blue shorts, short socks, and a pair of white-and-black cleats, Paintsil looked ready for action.

During the match, he was seen taking a corner with precision, whipping in a delightful cross that nearly resulted in a goal.

Though the opportunity wasn't converted, his disappointment was quickly brushed aside as he jogged back into position, still smiling.

This wasn’t a one-off. Paintsil has made it a habit to show up for these Monday Stars games whenever his tight coaching schedule allows.

The informal sessions bring together a blend of seasoned veterans and active footballers, offering a fun yet competitive environment to stretch their legs and enjoy the game they love.

John Paintsil: From playing to the dugout

Since calling time on his playing career in 2016, the former Fulham man has gradually worked his way into coaching.

His first taste came while still playing for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, where he doubled as an assistant to then-head coach Steve Komphela.

Back in Ghana, he now manages his own team—Paintsil FC—which recently earned a spot in the Greater Accra RFA Division Two Promotional Tournament.

John Paintsil celebrates Ghana's qualification to the round of 16 stage at the 2010 World Cup with the national flag. Photo by Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Under his guidance, the club has been outstanding, losing just two games in a 29-match run, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

A successful campaign in the Middle League could see them step up to Division One.

Beyond his club duties, Paintsil plays a vital role on the Black Stars’ technical bench.

Alongside Desmond Ofei, he supports head coach Otto Addo as Ghana pushes toward qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

John Paintsil: A football legacy that lives on

Paintsil remains one of Ghana’s finest football ambassadors.

His professional journey took him through the English Premier League, where he represented West Ham United, Fulham, and Leicester City with distinction.

With 83 appearances for the national team, according to Transfermarkt, the right-back featured in two FIFA World Cups and multiple AFCON tournaments.

His contributions to the game continue—this time, from the sidelines, with a whistle around his neck and a keen eye on Ghana’s next football chapter.

Paintsil flaunts lavish East Legon mansion

The footage captured his impressive two-storey mansion, featuring a spacious balcony and a trio of sleek cars neatly parked beneath a blue canopy.

Source: YEN.com.gh