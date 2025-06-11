Lamine Yamal pays tribute to two African nations on his football boots despite representing Spain

The 17-year-old has the flags of the said countries on his cleats when playing for both Barcelona and La Roja

The special and thoughtful reason why Yamal boldly flaunts the flags has since emerged

Though he dons the red of Spain on the pitch, Lamine Yamal proudly carries pieces of Africa with him every step of the way.

It’s not just metaphorical either—anyone paying close attention would’ve spotted the two African flags stitched onto his football boots during games for both Spain and FC Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal has two African countries' flags on his football boots for Spain. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Pau Barrena - UEFA.

Why does Lamine Yamal have two African flags on his football boots

At first glance, the flags might seem like a stylistic choice. But for Yamal, they mean much more.

They represent his deep connection to his roots, a tribute to where he comes from and the people who helped shape him.

The teenage sensation was born to parents of mixed African heritage. His mother, Sheila Ebana, hails from Equatorial Guinea, nestled along Central Africa's west coast.

His father, Mounir, is from Morocco, a culturally rich North African country.

Although his parents went their separate ways when he was just three, both remained firmly by his side as he rose through the ranks.

Lamine Yamal flaunts his man-of-the-match prize after excelling against France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final. Photo by Pau Barrena - UEFA.

African countries tried to lure Lamine Yamal

With such a background, it's no surprise that both Morocco and Equatorial Guinea tried to win Yamal over to their national teams.

But his heart was already set on the country that nurtured his footballing journey, Spain.

Morocco’s head coach, Walid Regragui, shared his efforts to bring Yamal into the fold.

“Lamine Yamal is a once-in-a-generation talent – we tried to bring him to the Moroccan national team, but it wasn’t possible,” he told El Chiringuito, as cited by SportBIBLE.

“Lamine Yamal was completely honest with me. I presented him with Morocco’s future projects, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup.”

“Two days later, he reached out to confirm that he feels Spanish, that he has been playing for Spain since youth level. So I wished him the best, especially because he was honest and sincere with me at all times.”

Over in Central Africa, Equatorial Guinea also made an effort, though with a more heartfelt acceptance of his decision.

“Even though Lamine is not playing for Equatorial Guinea, we hold him very close in our hearts and think he is going to do many things for Equatoguinean football,” said Venancio Tomas Ndong Micha, president of the nation's football federation, in a 2024 interview with BBC Sport.

Lamine Yamal: A star on the rise

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, Yamal has become a sensation.

Talk of a potential 2025 Ballon d’Or nomination is already building, and according to Transfermarkt, he’s currently the most valuable player on the planet.

Lamine Yamal breaks his silence after Nations League loss

In another update, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has finally spoken out following Spain's defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

The young star took to Instagram with a cryptic post that has since stirred a flurry of reactions online.

