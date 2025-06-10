FC Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal has broken his silence after Spain's loss in the UEFA Nations League final

Yamal shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which has sparked growing reactions on social media

He remains a contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Award despite missing out on the Nations League title

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lamine Yamal has finally spoken out on social media, ending a period of silence following Spain’s narrow defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

The 17-year-old, known for his vibrant online presence, chose a cryptic Instagram Story to share his thoughts, leaving fans and followers curious about his message.

Lamine Yamal smiles at the camera during the pre-match formalities of the UEFA Nations League final in Munich. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal's cryptic post after Nations League defeat

Yamal’s post was a reshared story from his teammate Pedri, which featured the caption “19 07 26” alongside a photo of Pedri, Lamine, and Nico Williams.

The cryptic nature of the message immediately caught attention. Many interpret it as a hint towards the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially considering the significance of that date.

Interestingly, the date—July 19, 2026—is when the World Cup final is scheduled to take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

This coincidence suggests that Yamal and Pedri might already be setting their sights on the 2026 tournament, perhaps as part of their plans following the recent Nations League disappointment.

Fans react to Yamal's cryptic Instagram post

After Yamal’s Instagram story, social media buzzed with reactions. Fans expressed their admiration and confidence in the young star’s resilience. Here are some of the notable comments:

@Pedri8Banana praised him:

“This kid is something else; after a bad performance, he still posted the story. Love him. Unreal Confidence.”

@phoslikesbread shared:

“World Cup final 2026, I’m already there.”

@theboyalone69 simply said:

“Beast mindset 💪🏼🔥”

@angelf13701 added:

“I know Yamal is a very brave boy and will learn valuable lessons for himself after each match 💙”

Lamine Yamal's impressive season under review

This season has been remarkable for Yamal, who has been making waves both at the club and international levels.

The talented forward has shown incredible form, contributing significantly to FC Barcelona’s success.

According to Transfermarkt, he has been involved in 43 goals across all competitions, scoring 19 and assisting 25 in just 55 appearances.

On the international stage, Yamal played a crucial role in guiding Spain to the Nations League final.

Though Spain lost in penalties to Portugal, Yamal’s individual performances earned him widespread praise, as noted by Barca Blaugranes.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring against France in the Nations League semi-final. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

His efforts have also led to comparisons with some of the best young talents in world football, and many now see him as a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d'Or.

Despite the recent setback, Yamal’s confidence remains unshaken. His attitude and performances suggest he’s destined for greatness, with many fans already looking forward to what he will achieve in the coming years.

Lamine Yamal criticised over behaviour after Nations League loss

YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal faced heavy criticism for his behaviour following Portugal's victory in the Nations League.

Many online users described his attitude after the match as disrespectful and lacking sportsmanship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh