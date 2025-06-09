Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans and admirers a moment to savour after his heroics with Portugal in the Nations League

The 40-year-old created a buzz on social media with a heartwarming photo of himself, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and the trophy

He is expected to wind down after a gruelling football season at exotic holiday destinations with his family

Cristiano Ronaldo once again captured the spotlight—this time, not for his football skills but for a touching moment shared with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Shortly after Portugal clinched their third international title by beating Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, Ronaldo took to social media to post a photo that quickly stole hearts online.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: A victory wrapped in love

In the image, the 40-year-old football legend posed proudly with the trophy beside Georgina.

Wearing a white “Campeones” T-shirt over navy-blue Portugal shorts, complemented by white socks and Puma sneakers, Ronaldo beamed with joy.

Beside him, Georgina stunned in a form-fitting, off-brown dress that highlighted her figure.

She paired her outfit with a simple chain and matching earrings, keeping her look elegant and minimal.

The couple stood close, holding the trophy together in what seemed like a private, indoor setting. Their smiles were infectious, and fans around the world felt it.

Ronaldo and Georgina melt hearts with latest photo

As expected, the photo quickly went viral. Admirers rushed to the comment section to gush over the beautiful moment. Here’s how some fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted:

@Munachi35 applauded CR7::

“Congratulations king!!!”

@AzadShayer wrote:

“Looking gorgeous 🥰”

@UTDRico8 added:

“YOU DESERVED THIS MOMENT ❤️”

@the_marcoliboy admired Ronaldo and his heartthrob:

“This is beautiful.”

@TheWittyDrakon summed up:

“I’m seeing two trophies there by the way.”

How Ronaldo's Portugal edged Spain to clinch Nations League

Before that sweet moment off the pitch, there was drama on it.

Portugal’s clash with Spain proved intense, with both sides unable to find a winner after 120 minutes.

The game went to penalties, and it was Ronaldo who gave his side hope by scoring the equaliser during regular time.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t finish the match, bowing out before extra time due to fitness concerns.

Still, his teammates stepped up. The tie was eventually settled in the shootout, with Ruben Neves slotting home the decisive penalty to seal victory for the Selecao, as noted by The Mirror.

Once the win was confirmed, Ronaldo couldn’t hide his emotions. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was visibly moved, soaking in the triumph that capped off a tough season.

Interestingly, while the rest of the Portuguese squad travelled back to Lisbon to celebrate with jubilant fans, Ronaldo chose a different route.

Ronaldo's next line of action after winning Nations League

Instead of joining the festivities back home, the iconic forward jetted off for a much-needed holiday. After a demanding year with Saudi side Al-Nassr, the break seems well-earned.

At club level, things didn’t go as planned. Al-Nassr finished third in the league, missed out on the AFC Champions League Elite qualification, and fell short in both the Saudi Super Cup and the King’s Cup.

Reports suggest he’s not looking to leave, and the team is already preparing to strengthen the squad ahead of next season, according to Sky Sports.

Why Portugal won’t take Nations League trophy home

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the the UEFA Nations League trophy despite clinching the title.

According to Article 10 of the competition’s rules, champions are only awarded a full-size replica, while the original remains with UEFA.

