Lewandowski is apparently nearing his Barcelona prime career, and the team's future strikeforce might already be decided

Hansi Flick's side have been linked with a sensational move for Atletico Madrid's attacker Julian Alvarez

The Argentina has racked up 117 club career goals since the 2018 as his astonishing 2024/25 season ranks among the best

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Atlético Madrid’s 25-year-old striker Julián Álvarez as the ideal long-term replacement for veteran Robert Lewandowski, according to Marca

The Argentine’s name has emerged not just for his on-field prowess but as a potential “trump card” in Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s bid for re-election in 2026

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona and Poland celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey Final match vs Real Madrid on April 26, 2025. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Stellar form in Madrid

Since arriving at the Metropolitano last summer, Álvarez has seamlessly adapted to Diego Simeone’s system, producing eye-catching numbers, taking his club career goals to 117 at the time of writing this article.

In the 2024/25 campaign he’s notched 27 goals and contributed 5 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, making him one of La Liga’s breakout stars this season

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano on April 24, 2025. Image credit: Aitor Alcalde

Source: Getty Images

His blend of intelligent movement and clinical finishing has elevated Atlético’s attack—and turned heads at Camp Nou.

A proven scorer

Álvarez’s rise didn’t begin in Madrid. He transferred from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 for a fee around €75 million and on a contract running until 2030.

During his City tenure (2022–2024), he accumulated 36 goals and 18 assists in 103 appearances, helping Pep Guardiola’s side to Premier League and Champions League glory.

That pedigree underpins why Barcelona see him as the perfect heir to Lewandowski who missed out on the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

Lewandowski legacy and Barcelona’s future

Lewandowski, 36 this August, continues to defy age—tallying 40 goals and 3 assists in 48 matches this season—yet Barça’s hierarchy insist on planning ahead

While the Polish striker remains lethal, his advancing years prompt Barcelona to seek a younger focal point for Hansi Flick’s attack.

Álvarez’s versatility, able to play through the center or drift wide, offers exactly that.

Laporta’s election gambit

Sources suggest Laporta may leverage the promise of a marquee Álvarez signing in his 2026 election manifesto

Club insiders believe that naming a rising Argentine star could galvanize supporters and sway undecided voters.

Yet Atlético’s reluctance to sell and Barça’s lingering financial constraints pose significant hurdles.

Fit for the Camp Nou attack?

Tactically, Álvarez ticks all the boxes: mobile, hard-working, and clever off the ball, with a knack for finding space in crowded penalty areas.

He could link seamlessly with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, providing a dynamic focal point that complements Barcelona’s evolving front line

Moreover, the ex-River Plate attacker's work rate would fit neatly into Flick’s pressing philosophy.

Dream move or pipe dream?

As domestic and European seasons hurtle toward their finales, Barcelona’s alleged interest in Álvarez represents both strategic foresight and political theatre.

If Laporta can finesse the finances and convince Atlético to negotiate, Camp Nou may soon witness a new chapter in striker succession—one that sees the “little bull” of Manchester and Madrid become Barcelona’s next talisman.

Yet until official offers materialize, this remains one of the summer’s most tantalizing transfer sagas.

