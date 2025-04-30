Severe punishment has been handed to Antonio Rüdiger of Real Madrid for his misconduct in the Copa del Rey final

The German defender had underwent a knee surgey on Tuesday, April 29 before annoucement of his suspension was disclosed

Real Madrid suffered another painful defeat against sworn rivals Barcelona in the 2025 Copa del Rey final in Seville

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger is set for a spell on the sidelines following a turbulent Tuesday that saw him receive a six-match ban from the Spanish Football Federation and undergo knee surgery to address a persistent injury.

The German international’s double blow comes in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, a game that ended in controversy and disciplinary chaos for Los Blancos.

Antonio Rudiger during the La Liga match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Coliseum on April 23, 2025. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Copa del Rey final ends in chaos

The Copa del Rey final, held last Saturday, saw tempers flare in extra time as Barcelona edged past Real Madrid with a stoppage-time winner from Jules Koundé.

The chaotic closing stages led to red cards for three Madrid players: Rüdiger, Lucas Vázquez, and Jude Bellingham.

Rüdiger's dismissal stemmed from an aggressive reaction to a foul awarded against teammate Kylian Mbappé.

The ex-Chelsea centre-back lost his cool shortly after Barcelona’s decisive goal and was promptly shown a straight red card by the referee.

Vázquez also received his marching orders for a separate altercation, while Bellingham was dismissed after the final whistle for arguing with the officials.

While Rüdiger and Vázquez were penalized with bans, six and two matches respectively, Bellingham luckily escaped further suspension despite his post-match protest.

Rudiger issues public apology

In the days following the final, Rudiger took to social media to issue an apology for his behavior.

Acknowledging that he let his emotions get the better of him, he expressed regret over his actions and promised to conduct himself better in the future.

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona, Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v FC Barcelona on April 26, 2025. Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Despite his contrition, the Spanish FA handed down a stern six-game suspension, reflecting the seriousness with which they viewed his conduct.

Knee surgery adds to Madrid’s defensive woes

Compounding Real Madrid’s problems, Rüdiger underwent knee surgery on the very same day the ban was announced.

The operation, which was planned to address an ongoing issue, is expected to sideline him for several weeks.

The club has not officially disclosed a return date, but he could potentially miss the remainder of the season depending on his recovery timeline.

Madrid face crucial weeks ahead

Real Madrid are entering a defining stretch in their season, battling on both domestic and European fronts.

The absence of Rudiger will be keenly felt, not only for his defensive solidity but also for his leadership on the pitch, with Ferland Mendy also set to miss the remainder of the season.

As the team navigates a challenging fixture list without one of their most experienced defenders, Ancelotti will be hoping for rapid recoveries and disciplined performances from the rest of his squad.

Madrid fans target Lamine Yamal

YEN.com.gh eaerlier reported the attempt by som Real Madrid fans to set a Lamien Yamal Barcelona jersey ablaze just hours ahead of the 2024/25 Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Hansi Flick's side.

The Catalans defeated Carlo Ancelotti's team 3-2 to lift the trophy, with 17-year-old Yamal providing two assists to help Barcelona to the cup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh