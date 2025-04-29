Real Madrid have confirmed that Ferland Mendy has suffered a fresh injury setback, adding to the club’s defensive concerns as the 2024/25 season approaches its climax.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In an official statement released by the club, it was revealed that the French left-back has sustained a tear of the proximal rectus femoris tendon in his right quadriceps.

Real Madrid starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid for their UEFA Champions League match on March 12, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

"Following tests performed on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear of the proximal rectus femoris tendon in his right quadriceps. The outcome is pending," the statement read.

Although the club has not specified the duration of his absence, early signs point to a lengthy recovery.

Ruled Out of the Season, According to Reports

While Real Madrid's official communication left the player's recovery timeline open-ended, Spanish journalist Arancha Rodríguez has reported that Mendy is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

The news comes as a significant blow to Los Blancos, who are now chasing to win the La Liga to avoid a trophy-less campaign.

Mendy had only recently returned from a long-term injury and was beginning to find rhythm in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Early Exit in the Copa del Rey Final

The latest injury occurred during last Saturday’s Copa del Rey final, where Mendy was forced off in just the 7th minute, with Barcelona winning the trophy 3-2 after extra time.

His premature exit raised immediate concerns, as the French international was visibly in discomfort.

The injury not only disrupted Real Madrid’s game plan but has now turned into a more worrying development, considering the high-stakes fixtures on the horizon.

Recurring Injury Woes for Mendy

Ferland Mendy’s time in Madrid has been marred by frequent injuries.

Since joining the club from Lyon in 2019, the 29-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality but has often struggled to stay fit for extended periods.

This season alone, he has spent several weeks on the sidelines and has now suffered yet another major blow at a crucial time.

Mendy’s athleticism, defensive awareness, and overlapping runs have made him a valuable asset when available.

However, his repeated spells on the treatment table have raised questions about his long-term durability and place in Ancelotti’s future plans.

Real Madrid's Left-Back Options Moving Forward

With Mendy sidelined, Real Madrid will likely turn to left-back Fran García to fill the void.

Ancelotti may also consider reshuffling his defensive set-up, potentially using David Alaba as an emergency full-back, a role he has performed in the past.

As the club continues to chase domestic and European glory, the absence of a natural left-back like Mendy could prove to be a challenge in high-pressure fixtures.

Real Madrid fans will hope for a speedy recovery, but as things stand, it appears Mendy’s season has come to a premature end.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh