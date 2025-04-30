Iconic former Germany international defender Philipp Lahm breaks down how to defend against Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

FC Barcelona’s 17-year-old sensation is already giving defenders nightmares in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League

Barcelona face Inter Milan in the first leg of their 2024/25 UEFA CL semi-finals tie, with Lamal expected to feature

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Germany and Bayern Munich icon Philipp Lahm has weighed in on the challenge of defending against Barcelona’s prodigious talent, Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick's side welcome Inter Milan to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for their UEFA Champions League semi-finals 1st leg encounter on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Laham explains the best way to stop Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal ahead of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA CL semis. Image credit: Hesham Elsherif and Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Quoted by Barça Universal via X, the retired right-back emphasized the level of concentration and tactical discipline required to neutralize the explosive winger.

Lahm’s Blueprint for stopping Lamine Yamal

The talented winger represents subtantial source of worry for many clubs, including UCL semi-finals opponents Inter Milan, and Lahm has some clue to offer.

“Defending Lamine Yamal requires maximum concentration at all times. You need to have the ability to anticipate his movements… He has to be on his weaker foot at all times. He cannot have any space.” he said.

Lahm’s comments offer a masterclass in modern defending, especially when facing highly technical, unpredictable wingers like Yamal.

At just 17 years old, the Barcelona attacker has already turned heads in La Liga and Europe with his dribbling, flair, and confidence, with some Madrid fans attempting to burn his jersey ahead of the 2025 Copa del Rey final on April 29.

Lahm’s advice points to the need for a proactive defensive strategy, cutting off angles, forcing him into less dangerous zones, and denying him time to think or act.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona attends his press conference on April 29 ahead of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semis 1st leg on April 30, 2025. Image credit: Borrego/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

A legend’s perspective

Lahm’s voice carries weight. As one of the most intelligent defenders of his generation, he is known for his tactical acumen and consistency.

During his illustrious career, he captained both Bayern Munich and Germany, winning nearly every major trophy available. His résumé includes, notably 8 Bundesliga titles, and 1 UEFA Champions League (2013).

The famous ex-defender also won the FIFA World Cup in 2014 with his national team for whom he earned 113 caps.

Lahm built his reputation not on raw physicality, but on positioning, anticipation, and timing as he appeared in over 650 club games.

These qualities make his insight especially relevant when assessing a player like Yamal, whose quick feet and unpredictability can unsettle even experienced defenders.

Lamal, the rising star of Barcelona

Lamine Yamal’s rise has been meteoric, featuring prominently for Barcelona in both domestic and European competition.

With dazzling footwork, a low center of gravity, and an eye for goal, Yamal has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s elite wingers.

Lahm’s suggestion to keep Yamal on his weaker foot is a tried-and-true method used by elite defenders to nullify left-footed wingers.

Forcing him wide or onto his right reduces his threat in central areas and limits his shooting angles.

Barcelona eye Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez

YEN.com.gh earlier reported FC Barcelona purpoted indentification of Atletico Madrid striker, Julian Alvarez, as the club's ideal next No.9, with Robert Lewandowski obviously entering into the twilight of his prolific career.

The Argentine forward, who joined Diego Simeone's side from Manchester City, has scored 27 goals this season and still counting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh