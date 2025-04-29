Elizabeth Addo ended the 2024/25 season with a staggering 34 goals and 6 hat-tricks in all competitions for Al-Riyadh FC

Beyond scoring, the Black Queens captain registered 43 assists, showcasing her elite playmaking skills and selfless leadership

Nicknamed Ama Pele, Elizabeth Addo is being hailed by fans and pundits alike as a Ghanaian football icon

Professional Ghanaian female player, Elizabeth Addo, affectionately known as Ama Pele, has once again proven why she remains one of Ghana’s finest football exports.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are battling for the Saudi Pro League top goalscorer prize, Addo is dominating the women's game in the women's second-tier.

The Black Queens captain delivered a sensational campaign for Saudi club Al-Riyadh in the 2024/25 Women's First Division, racking up astonishing numbers—34 goals, 43 assists, and 6 hat-tricks across all competitions.

At 31, Addo continues to dazzle on the pitch, combining experience, vision, and technical brilliance to lead her team to a commendable third-place finish.

Though Al-Riyadh narrowly missed out on promotion, Addo’s performances have drawn widespread acclaim, reigniting conversations about her legacy in African women's football.

Season to remember for Ama Pele

The Saudi Women's First Division has grown rapidly in stature and competitiveness, but Addo’s brilliance has elevated her above the pack.

Her 34-goal tally made her one of the top scorers in the league, but it was her overall contribution that stood out.

With 43 assists to her name, Addo played a pivotal role in almost every attacking move for Al-Riyadh, showcasing an exceptional ability to both finish and create.

Her six hat-tricks this season underline her killer instinct in front of goal. Whether from open play, set-pieces, or long-range efforts, Ama Pele was a constant threat to opposition defences.

Beyond the statistics, her leadership on and off the pitch has been invaluable to a relatively young Al-Riyadh squad.

Hailed by fans and pundits

Football fans in Ghana and Saudi Arabia have flooded social media with praise for the veteran playmaker.

Many have described her performances as “legendary,” with some calling for her to be honoured back home for flying the flag high abroad.

The admiration extends beyond just her numbers—Addo's composure, work ethic, and football intelligence have earned her a reputation as a role model for aspiring young footballers.

Her nickname, Ama Pele, once seen as symbolic, now carries real weight, with many likening her influence to that of legends.

Ghana's golden girl abroad

Elizabeth Addo’s success story in Saudi Arabia adds another chapter to her already illustrious career. With stints in the USA, Australia, and Europe, she has always sought out new challenges and thrived.

Her move to Al-Riyadh initially raised eyebrows, but she has proven that her footballing talent knows no borders.

