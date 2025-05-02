As Olympique de Marseille marks its 125th anniversary with a grand celebration at the iconic Stade Vélodrome on Friday night, May 2, 2025, there’s one name conspicuously absent from the festivities, Abedi Pele.

There is also no recognition for his two sons, Andre and Jordan, who played for the French side in the past, with the latter shining for Ghana in the recent World Cup qualifier win against Madagascar with three assists.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Marseille jersey, the Ghanaian legend’s absence has raised eyebrows and sparked debate among fans and football pundits alike.

Glorious legacy at Marseille

Abedi Ayew, famously known as Abedi Pele, left an indelible mark on Marseille and European football.

Joining the French giants in 1987, the supremely gifted midfielder dazzled fans for five seasons until 1993, helping the club rise to the summit of European football.

Abedi was at the heart of Marseille’s golden era, culminating in their historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 1993, to this day, the only time a French club has lifted Europe’s biggest club prize.

His flair, creativity, and leadership earned him the African Footballer of the Year award three times (1991, 1992, 1993), cementing his status as a continental and global icon.

125 years of histor, but a legend missing

On May 2, 2025, Marseille threw open the gates of the Stade Vélodrome to celebrate its 125th anniversary, honoring generations of players and fans who have made the club a French football institution.

The highlight of the celebration is a special “Match of Legends,” bringing together some of the most beloved players in OM history.

The White team features stars like Pascal Olmeta, Jocelyn Angloma, Daniel Van Buyten, Hilton, William Gallas, Marcel Dib, Dragan Stojković, Robert Pirès, Didier Drogba, Bafétimbi Gomis, and Djibril Cissé.

The Blue team boasts Stéphane Porato, Zoumana Camara, Jean-Philippe Casoni, Rolando, Taye Taiwo, Marcel Desailly, Benoît Cheyrou, Stéphane Mbia, Samir Nasri, Mamadou Niang, and Romain Alessandrini.

Notably, Abedi Pele’s name is missing from the official lineup and promotional flyers. Instead, players like Didier Drogba, Franck Ribéry, Robert Pirès, and Samir Nasri have been front and center in the build-up to the event.

Was Abedi invited or overlooked?

The biggest question hovering over the celebrations is whether Abedi Pele was invited and unable to attend, or if he was left off the guest list altogether.

As of now, neither the club nor Abedi himself has issued a public statement to clarify the situation, fueling speculation on social media and in the press.

For many fans, it’s difficult to imagine Marseille’s history being celebrated without acknowledging the man who arguably delivered their most iconic moment.

Abedi’s crucial role in the 1993 Champions League victory, including providing the assist for Basile Boli’s winning goal in the final against AC Milan, places him among the club’s all-time greats.

Fan reaction: Disappointment and confusion

News of Abedi’s absence has not gone unnoticed. Across social media platforms, fans from Ghana, France, and beyond have expressed confusion and disappointment.

Many feel that regardless of whether he could attend, the club should have prominently honored his contributions in its communications and promotional materials.

Some supporters have even called for the club to clarify the matter publicly, urging Marseille to ensure that legends like Abedi are always given their rightful place in club history.

A legacy beyond numbers

Abedi Pele’s impact at Marseille wasn’t just about trophies or statistics — it was about magic.

He embodied creativity and unpredictability, a player who could change games with a moment of brilliance.

For younger fans, his highlight reels remain an education in artistry, from breathtaking dribbles to inch-perfect passes.

His leadership and influence also extended off the pitch, as he became a symbol of African excellence in Europe at a time when African players were still fighting for recognition on the world stage.

Moving forward

Whether through an official tribute, a special award, or simply acknowledging his contribution in club communications, it’s not too late to correct what many see as a glaring omission.

Marseille has always prided itself on being a family club, a melting pot of cultures and talents from around the world.

Paying proper homage to a player like Abedi Pele reinforces that identity and reminds newer generations of the shoulders on which the club stands today.

Honoring all legends

Abedi’s absence from this celebration also raises larger questions about how football clubs commemorate their legends.

As anniversaries and centenary events become major media spectacles, clubs must balance commercial appeal with historical integrity.

While it’s exciting to spotlight modern icons like Drogba and Nasri, it’s just as important to honor pioneers like Abedi Pele, who laid the foundation for the club’s success.

Most influential Ghanaian sports figures

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Abedi Ayew's key rank in the list of most impactful Ghanaian sports personalities of all-time.

The rich collection also included famous names such as Ben Koufie, Kwesi Nyantakyi as well as Ghana's first-ever president, Kwame Nkrumah.

