Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral after displaying her ball juggling skills at an event

Nana Ama McBrown own over table tennis lovers as she took the bat to serve hot shots in a competitive game

Some social media users have rated Nana Ama McBrown as one of the most talented female celebrities in Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown has captivated audiences in Ghana with her impressive football skills, featured in a viral video.

During an all-star game event held on May 1, 2025, the Onua Showtime host donned a sporty outfit, consisting of a white customised t-shirt, black pants, and a stylish black blazer.

Nana Ama McBrown plays football and table tennis with Bola Ray at the all-star games on May 1, 2025. Photo credit: @pulseghana.

Source: Instagram

At the event, Nana Ama McBrown shared that she has a background in football and expressed her fondness for the sport, mentioning that she misses playing.

She warmly interacted with players from both teams and took the opportunity to demonstrate her ball juggling abilities.

In addition to her athletic display, Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous with a short pixie cut hairstyle and opted for light makeup, which accentuated her natural beauty.

Nana Ama McBrown juggles a ball

Some social media users have commented on media personality Nana Ama McBrown's football skills on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

joe_biden1_ stated:

"Is the 'all-star game for only TikTokers? Where are the X’ and Instagram influencers?."

nanaadwoaserwaahnya stated:

"Beautiful soul❤️."

mikhenzobrand stated:

"This lady is too cool."

ugc_mina__ stated:

"This woman is so versatile 😍."

abubakar_genah_ stated:

"Creating player."

Nora_Hesse885 stated:

"Such a kind person @iamamamcbrown 😍you’re bless."

beatsmilesgh stated:

"What can this woman not do? Bless her soul."

max_allegra.bln stated:

"Doing better than your 20 yr old girlfriend😂😂😂🙌."

geo_rgetheking stated:

"Nana Ama hands looks like goal keeper oo 😍👏👏."

_deborahdebbie stated:

"Hide this vid from Sally."

i_soldoni stated:

"What this woman can not do doesn’t exist 🙌🔥👏💯👍🤝."

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Ama McBrown plays table tennis

Nana Ama McBrown was spotted playing table tennis with Ghanaian media personality Nathan Kwabena Adisi, popularly called Bola Ray, at the event.

She impressed the crowd with her multitalented skills at the star-studded event while rocking her stylish sunglasses.

The chief executive officer of the media conglomerate, EIB Network Group, since 2014, looked dapper in a stylish jersey and denim jeans

The Instagram video is below:

Salma Mumin looks classy in short hair

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and founder of Lure By Salma clothing brand, Salma Mumin, graced the event in a black top and black jeans.

The serial entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and heavy makeup to present awards to the deserving influencers at the programme.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Ama McBrown joins Hollantex

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who has become the newest brand ambassador for Hollantex.

For her picture session, the well-known fashion blogger donned three chic outfits composed of Hollantex materials.

Several social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous outfits and hairstyle on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh