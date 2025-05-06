Ex-Ghana international Rashid Sumaila opens his mansion doors on Instagram, celebrating years of hard work and success

From Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko to Mamelodi Sundowns and Red Star Belgrade, Rashid Sumaila’s career has been filled with trophies

Rashid Sumaila’s rise to stardom earned him a spot in Ghana’s 2014 FIFA World Cup squad, though he didn’t play

Former Ghana Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila has given fans an exclusive look inside his stunning mansion in Ghana.

Sharing moments on his Instagram story, the experienced centre-back was seen enjoying himself with friends as he proudly showed off his beautiful home.

Former Black Stars of Ghana and Kotoko defender Sumaila Rashid flaunts the inside of his lavish mansion in Ghana. Image credit: sumailarashid

It was a moment of relaxation and joy for a player whose career has been marked by dedication, hard work, and perseverance.

Rashid Sumaila's journey of hardwork

Sumaila’s football journey is a true testament to ambition and determination. He began his career at Ebusua Dwarfs, where his strong defensive skills quickly earned him recognition.

A move to Asante Kotoko followed, where he played a key role in the club’s 2012–13 Ghana Premier League title win.

Watch the video of Rashid Sumaila's mansion below.

His impressive performances on the local scene soon opened international doors.

In South Africa, Sumaila joined Mamelodi Sundowns, where his solid displays at the back were pivotal in securing the 2013–14 Premier Soccer League title.

His consistency and form during this period caught the attention of then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, who named Sumaila in the Black Stars’ final 23-man squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Although he did not feature in any of the games, with John Boye and Jonathan Mensah ahead of him in the pecking order, being part of the squad was a milestone in his career.

Sumaila's trophies across continents

His success was not limited to Ghana or South Africa. He went on to have a fruitful stint in Kuwait with Qadsia SC, where he added several trophies to his cabinet, including the Kuwait Emir Cup (2014–2015), Kuwait Premier League (2015–2016), and the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup (2017–2018).

His ability to adapt and excel in different football cultures showcased his versatility and resilience.

Sumaila also made his mark in Europe, joining Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

There, he was part of the squad that clinched the Serbian SuperLiga title in the 2018–19 season, adding yet another international honor to his impressive list.

Earlier in his career, he was part of the Ghana U23 team that won gold at the 2011 All-Africa Games, setting the stage for what would become a distinguished professional journey.

Rashid Sumaila's mansion excites fans

The recent Instagram glimpse into his mansion reflects not only the material rewards of a successful football career but also the personal satisfaction of overcoming challenges.

Yoshinori Muto of Japan and Rashid Sumaila of Ghana compete for the ball during the international friendly match between Japan and Ghana on May 30, 2018 in Yokohama. Image credit: Atsushi Tomura

For many footballers, the road to the top is rarely smooth, and Sumaila’s story is no exception.

From his early days in Cape Coast to playing on some of football’s grandest stages, he has built a career that young Ghanaian players can look up to.

